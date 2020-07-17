China Supports Russia Against UK’s False Accusations of COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking Attacks

BEIJING – China has urged for stopping another baseless accusation against Russia, this time falsely accused that it had conducted cyberattacks on foreign companies developing coronavirus vaccines, as conveyed by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Friday.

“We took notice of these statements containing allegations against Russia. Our position on this matter is definite. Any country putting forward accusations against another country has to provide undeniable evidence, otherwise, it is better not to make such unsubstantiated attacks,” the spokeswoman said at a daily briefing, according to RIA Novosti.

The vaccine in the United Kingdom is being developed by two institutions: the University of Oxford and the Imperial College London. The Oxford vaccine began trials on humans on April 23. Shortly later, it became known that the university team was partnering with the Cambridge-based AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company.

On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre made a statement alleging Russian-linked hackers of “almost certainly having conducted cyberattacks“ on developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

However, even the UK Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire said that the United Kingdom does not have any evidence that alleged Russian cyberattacks had hindered the process of development of the COVID-19 vaccine, although he still insisted that the “attack is unacceptable”.