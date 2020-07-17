China Supports Russia Against UK’s False Accusations of COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking Attacks

BEIJING – China has urged for stopping another baseless accusation against Russia, this time falsely accused that it had conducted cyberattacks on foreign companies developing coronavirus vaccines, as conveyed by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Friday.
“We took notice of these statements containing allegations against Russia. Our position on this matter is definite. Any country putting forward accusations against another country has to provide undeniable evidence, otherwise, it is better not to make such unsubstantiated attacks,” the spokeswoman said at a daily briefing, according to RIA Novosti.
The vaccine in the United Kingdom is being developed by two institutions: the University of Oxford and the Imperial College London. The Oxford vaccine began trials on humans on April 23. Shortly later, it became known that the university team was partnering with the Cambridge-based AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company.
On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre made a statement alleging Russian-linked hackers of “almost certainly having conducted cyberattacks“ on developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.
However, even the UK Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire said that the United Kingdom does not have any evidence that alleged Russian cyberattacks had hindered the process of development of the COVID-19 vaccine, although he still insisted that the “attack is unacceptable”.
“We have no evidence of information of any damage or any sort of harm in that way but that still is completely unacceptable,” Brokenshire told Sky News broadcaster.
The minister again “expressed confidence” that Russian intelligence services were behind these attacks. Earlier, on Thursday, UK officials said a joint operation with the US and Canada had uncovered a cyber campaign to steal vaccine research. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blamed Russian intelligence services for the attack.
Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the hacking of Western pharmaceutical companies or other entities involved in vaccine research. Responding to the allegation, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that there was no need for Russia to “steal” anything from Oxford, as AstraZeneca was already sharing data with a Russian vaccine developer.
The same was also stated by Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday.
“We find such accusations unacceptable,” the spokesman added, Sputnik reported.
The likely reason for these accusations is Russia’s recent success in creating a much cheaper, safer vaccine, as it will not contain any traces of COVID-19. Russia also stressed that it will not try to profit from the vaccine and that it will be Russia’s gift to the world. This would most certainly take billions of dollars in profits from Western big pharma cartels.