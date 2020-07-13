Eugenics? Blackmail? Is Ghislaine Maxwell Preparing to Rat on the Billionaire Pedophile Club?

By Martin Armstrong – Armstrong Economics

The word on the street is that Jeffrey Epstein’s friend and alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to talk and name names. Let’s hope Maxwell does not also commit suicide. I find this entire affair way too simple. Calling it just an underage sex ring is neat and simple. However, there are far too many tentacles that stretch out around the globe and to people who would not simply be blackmailed for money — but political favors and power.

Bill Gates flew on the Lolita Express in 2013 with Jeffrey Epstein as reported in the Daily Mail in London. He flew with Epstein several times. Epstein was also a supporter of eugenics. He wanted to have at least 20 young girls pregnant on his ranch at the same time to further populate the world with his genes. Gates is said to have commented on his lifestyle and said while it was interesting, it was not for him.

I see this situation as having two paths. The current one of just grooming young girls for sex with his friends is a bit too easy. If the friends were just rich people who would pay, that may fly. But we are talking about princes and former presidents. One of the girls, Giuffre, as part of her sworn testimony, stated that she met former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore, but she did not implicate them in joining in on the sex. This raises the question of why were such men connected to Epstein if there was no sex? There is something lurking behind this curtain which is more than money — it is power.

Path (1) would be that they were all just into eugenics which would explain why even Bill Gates was willing to give him $30 million.

Path (2) is to entrap high profile players with underage girls to use for political blackmail to achieve much grander schemes.

What I do know is that there is a far more serious connection via Maxwell to the “club” of bankers who have over the past decades been involved in manipulating markets. The other mystery has been where did Epstein get his money? Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner of Victoria Secret said that Epstein misappropriated money from his accounts. The real question remains — will this just be a sex scandal, or will it lead to a journey (that Socialists would love to expose) to undermine the billionaire club?