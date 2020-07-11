How Alt-Right Media Attempts a Cover-up of the George Floyd Murder

A Honky on Honkies & George Floyd

I don’t doubt Soros funds (and more) are behind fanning the flames of the USA street violence over the murder of George Floyd, there’s no doubt in my mind societal anger is cynically manipulated in what amounts to a deep state internecine war that could lead to civil war.

To the point of the social dynamic subject to the manipulation, I am not aware of any egalitarian social deal widely inclusive of Blacks in American history other than the pirate culture where escaped slaves, both Black & White (Whites were slaves under the euphemism of ‘indentured servants’, up to 500,000 in the colonial or pre-republic decades), elected their own ship captains and equally shared the spoils.

“…history has conveniently left out that there were many black pirates. His research of 15 pirate ships shows almost one-third of the pirates were, quote, “negroes or mulattoes.” Some black pirates were runaway slaves. Some were sailors whose merchant ships were captured. And many blacks ended up on pirate ships when pirates grabbed slave ships as they traveled from West Africa through the middle passage […] you do have the interesting and intriguing story of kidnapped Africans joining the group of pirates and … enjoying … the utopian democracy of that experience” [1]

But now, there is a certain ‘egalitarianism’ in the reduction of the White (formerly) middle-class to a poverty level historically-heretofore reserved to Blacks. What goes around, comes around. Whether from left or right, here is a ‘deprived welcome’ to the economics of ‘Black’ to all of you manipulated American honkies! For instance, none of the current social unrest is going to lift ANYONE out of the poverty (slavery) student debt requires (more relevant to White) or bring domestic sovereignty (local control) over police to your (more relevant to Black) neighborhoods.

What got me off my butt and brought this most recent rant on is, a Western culture ‘big-head’ (larger than average brain capacity), Ron Unz, purportedly with an IQ of 200, inexplicably doing something so stupid, my jaw dropped at the stupidity despite my having long been accustomed to ‘smart’ white people doing incredibly stupid things. Here it should be noted my culture (and mentality, it’s a biographical thing) is closer to preColumbian native, where race is not a social construct, than to Western assimilated, where race plays in the cards. So, this ‘white’ Indian (yours truly), in a cultural paradox, can bash white people in a racial context with satire, and this bashing history includes “Barack Obama is a White Man” [2] in the more honest context; where mentality, not race, should determine intelligent expression through culture:

Back to Unz, who appears to be caught up in a race-centric IQ obsession, and apparently couldn’t see the fact of George Floyd died at the hands of the police that had apprehended him, has pushed a rank amateur ‘study’, by one John-Paul Leonard, that ‘determined’ Floyd had died of a drug overdose coincidently timed to the several officers abuse of Floyd basically suffocating him: [3]

Misleading: Floyd’s blood tests showed a concentration of Fentanyl of about three times the fatal dose. [not true in a case of a user’s developed resistance]

Misleading: The knee hold used by the police is not a choke hold, it does not impede breathing. It is a body restraint and is not known to have ever caused fatal injury. [this hold restricts arterial flow to the brain]

Misleading: Floyd already began to complain “I can’t breathe” a few minutes before the neck restraint was applied, while resisting the officers when they tried to get him into the squad car. Fentanyl affects the breathing, causing death by respiratory arrest. [Fentanyl was a plausible underlying factor only, not a primary cause of George Floyd’s death, see the independent forensic pathologist farther on]

Misleading & wrong: It was normal procedure to restrain Floyd because he was resisting arrest, probably in conjunction with excited delirium (EXD), an episode of violent agitation brought on by a drug overdose, typically brief and ending in death from cardiopulmonary arrest. [EXD does not appear to have occurred]

Misleading & wrong: The official autopsy did indeed give cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of death, and stated that injuries he sustained during the arrest were not life-threatening. [The official pathologist determined the cause of death was police restraint, see the independent expert farther on]

Misleading: Videos of the arrest do not show police beating or striking Floyd, only calmly restraining him. [the “calmly restraining” multiple officers were basically suffocating Floyd, keep reading]

Misleading & wrong: In one video Floyd is heard shouting and groaning loudly and incoherently while restrained on the ground, which appears to be a sign of the violent, shouting phase of EXD. His ability to resist four officers trying to get him into the squad car is typical of EXD cases. A short spurt of superhuman strength is a classic EXD symptom. [nowhere in the videos does Floyd demonstrate “superhuman strength” or other symptoms of EXD]



Unz on the preceding: “Just a few days ago, we published a lengthy analysis pointing to the strong evidence that George Floyd—universally hailed by the global media as a martyred police victim—had actually died of a illegal drug overdose” [4]

The rank amateur article has many flaws and glaring inconsistencies, the most egregious of which is the video evidence itself is misrepresented, not only the article badly mangling the facts overall. For a comparison blowing the Leonard article to pieces, one only need read the assessment of a forensic pathologist (with no skin in the game), Judy Melinek MD, at Medpage Today [5]

“Here’s what I don’t see: I don’t see someone who appears to be suffering from excited delirium [EXD] when drugs of abuse can cause agitation, hyperthermia, and sudden death. Floyd is not naked or dressed inappropriately for the weather. He does not appear to be sweating profusely. He does not appear to be agitated or violent.

“A short bystander video from another perspective shows three police officers kneeling on Floyd while another stands at his head. They appear to be exerting pressure on his neck, torso, left (still handcuffed) arm, and legs. Pressure on the torso can limit chest rise, and added pressure on other parts of the body can decrease cardiac return (the volume of blood coming back from the limbs)

“At the start of the video, Floyd has already appeared to have lost bladder function. This can be a sign of medical distress. Floyd specifically mentions “the knee in my neck,” a coherent statement and not the grunting and screaming we typically hear in deaths from excited delirium. As this video starts, Officer Chauvin already has his knee pressed on Floyd’s neck, and you can see that pressure is being applied to the part of his anatomy that contain the carotid arteries and jugular veins.

“the Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a press release, and subsequent to that, the full autopsy report, which indicated that the cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” and that the manner of death was homicide. They listed arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, and recent methamphetamine use as other significant conditions contributing to death.

“This means that Floyd stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating (cardiopulmonary arrest) because of the injury caused by his restraint in the custody of law enforcement officers, to include asphyxia from neck compression. Asphyxia means that there is a lack of oxygen going to the brain. It can happen from obstruction of the airway, restriction of breathing from compression of the neck or chest, or the prevention of blood flow to the brain by collapsing the blood vessels in the neck. It can also happen from the replacement of oxygen in the blood by carbon monoxide, or depletion of oxygen in the atmosphere, like in a fire…”



“The death certificate’s “other significant conditions” — Floyd’s natural heart disease and the presence of drugs of abuse in his tested blood — do not excuse the officers, nor should they cause anyone to blame the victim. They are there on the death certificate because those findings, in the opinion of the medical examiner, would have made his death more likely. They are not the cause of death. The cause of death is police restraint” [Bold RTW]

Prior to this, Unz has published some people too ideologically stupid or misinformed for even the establishment to keep on board (Eric Margolis), lots of hyper-shallow stuff (Steve Sailer), practically dead & embalmed stuff (Pat Buchanan), stuff from the left, stuff from the right, et cetera but also sandwiched in to this is an intelligence professional like Phil Giraldi (no friend of criminal-treasonous lobby AIPAC) and the Unz platform has courageously taken on the vast lies and crimes of empire (the exceptional intelligence developed by Whitney Webb), and notably the false flag shoot-down of MH 17 (by Ron Unz himself.) Meanwhile, unz.com is smeared as ‘alt-right’ but in actuality it is a landing place for loons across the spectrum, the racist aspect of the so-called alt-right being but one niche (e.g. anti-immigrant-but-himself-an-immigrant John Derbyshire) and let’s not forget self-taught constitutional imbeciles (immigrant Llana Mercer) make no small contribution to this rant being categorized under “morons.” Then, Unz has a few clueless Russians (Karlin, Shamir) who imagine they understand the psyche of Americans (who actually don’t understand themselves) and so on (inclusive of too many bruised titties to list here but we can ‘honorably mention’ the titties of C.J. Hopkins.)

But this one, exceptional, incredibly stupid act damaging The Unz Review [6] had been presented in the (Unz Newsletter) context of a Google de-listing & Facebook ban (see reference at [4]), which was like handing those fascist organizations a perfect justification for their censorship; because when it comes to misinforming people, the John-Paul Leonard article couldn’t have served a better purpose if had been designed and planted as a professional counter-intelligence ploy by COINTELPRO.

The butt-hurt big-head Ron Unz, when overlooking the John-Paul Leonard article is absolutely a bs presentation (didn’t vet the material), prior to promoting & running it (alternatively, is Ron Unz actually stupid enough to believe Leonard?), well, the Unz Review boss might as well have self-castrated from a professional intelligence point of view.

Big IQ? It’s over-rated.

