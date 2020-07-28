KIM: Nuclear Weapons Reason Why Nobody Dares to Attack North Korea And Are Here to Stay

PYONGYANG – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said the country now has “absolute might” thanks to its nuclear weapons, which he says guarantee the country’s security in the face of threats of war.

“Now, we’ve changed to a country which can defend itself reliably and unwaveringly against high-intensity pressures and military threats and blackmailing by imperialistic reactionaries and hostile forces,” Kim said on Monday, PressTV reported.

He made the remark during a ceremony to mark the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

“There won’t be any war on this land again and our national security and future will be guaranteed firmly and permanently because of our reliable, effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent,” Kim said.

The remarks by the North Korean leader come amid stalled talks between the country and the United States that aimed to dismantle the North’s nuclear and missile programs in return for sanctions relief from the United States and its allies and satellite states. The United States has imposed rounds of unilateral sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs since 2006.

Kim and the United States President Donald Trump have met three times, but diplomacy has gradually halted owing to Washington’s refusal to relieve any of the harsh sanctions in exchange for goodwill measures by Pyongyang. Last month, Kim said that the United States had left Pyongyang with no choice but to counter its nuclear threats with nuclear weapons.

Kim also started his country made all possible efforts either through dialog or in resort to international law, “but all ended in vain”. Over the last years, North Korea has developed and tested a number of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that are believed to be capable of reaching the US mainland.