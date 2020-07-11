LAVROV: ‘NATO Aircraft Are Used to Traffic Afghan Drugs’

“We keep on receiving reports, including via mass media, that contraband of opiates has been organized from Afghanistan to other countries, including to Europe, with the use of military aircraft of the NATO coalition,” he stated during the Primakov Readings international online forum, TASS reported.

“We cannot verify these reports 100% but such reports are coming too regularly to be ignored. If military aircraft were used over Afghanistan, they could have been only NATO’s aircraft and such flights could have been performed only by the military or special services. Naturally, such information needs to be probed into, first of all in the United States,” Lavrov stressed.