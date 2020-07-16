MAJOR: Another US Military Convoy Attacked in Iraq

BAGHDAD – An explosion targeted a US military convoy carrying logistic supplies in Iraq’s north-central province of Salahuddin, the second such incident in less than a week. Citing Iraqi tribal sources, Al-Mayadeen television news network reported that the US military convoy was attacked near the Makshifiyah area on Wednesday.

According to Saberin News, the resistance group Ashab al-Kahf has claimed responsibility for the blast.

“We confirm the destruction of a large logistical support convoy with its materials in Salahuddin,” the group announced in a statement.

It is not immediately clear if any casualties were incurred.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday when a US military convoy was targeted on the road between Samawah and Diwaniyah, south of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. Local media reported at least three vehicles of the convoy were destroyed or damaged in the attack, for which the newly formed Iraqi group, Saraya Thawrat al-Eshreen al-Thaniya, claimed responsibility.

Anti-US sentiments have been going even higher in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops. Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops. Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order, further complicating the situation for the US.