MAJOR: Iran Claims General Soleimani Was in Possession of Video, Audio Files of Pentagon-ISIS Talks

TEHRAN – Special Advisor to Iran’s Parliament Speaker for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that former Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani had possessed footages and audio files which prove collaboration between the US military commanders and ISIS terrorists in Iraq.

“He (General Soleimani) told me that he was in possession of footages which show that 5 American logistical planes landed at Mosul airport which was under the ISIS occupation at the time and the US generals got off the plane and entered Mosul airport. They negotiated with the ISIS leaders for 5 hours,” Amir Abdollahian quoted General Soleimani as saying. “General Soleimani said that he had the video and audio files of the talks and that he would release it whenever he deemed proper,” he added.

Amir Abdollahian also warned of the US attempts to prolong its military presence in Iraq within the framework of the NATO missions and said Iran gave an initial warning to the Americans by missile strikes on Ein al-Assad base in Iraq after the assassination of General Soleimani.

“They should know that ultimate expulsion of the Americans from Iraq is their destiny waiting for them,” he underlined.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3. The airstrike also killed Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The two were killed in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport. Five Iranian and five Iraqi military men were also killed.

On January 8, the IRGC Aerospace Force started heavy ballistic missile attacks on US Ein Al-Assad airbase in southwestern Iraq near the border with Syria and a US operated airbase in Erbil in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani.

Ein Al-Assad is an airbase with a 4km runway at 188m altitude from sea levels, which is the main and the largest US airbase in Iraq. Early reports said the radar systems and missile defense shields in Ein Al-Assad failed to operate and intercept the Iranian missiles. Unofficial reports said the US army’s central radar systems at Ein Al-Assad had been jammed by electronic warfare.

The second IRGC reprisal attack targeted a US military base near Erbil airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the second leg of the “Martyr Soleimani” operation. Iraq said the attacks had not taken any toll from its army men stationed at these two bases. The US army had blocked entrance into Ein Al-Assad to everyone, including the Iraqi army.

It was the first direct attack on the US army ever since World War Two. The IRGC officials claim none of the missiles had been intercepted. Iran announced in late June that it had issued arrest warrants for 36 officials of the US and other countries who have been involved in the assassination of General Soleimani.

“36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol,” Prosecutor-General of Tehran Ali Alqasi Mehr said.

He said that the prosecuted individuals are accused of murder and terrorist action.