MAJOR: Russian Air Defense Systems Repel Another Terrorist Drone Attack on Hmeimim Airbase

Khmeimim Airbase, Syria – Terrorists in Syria have attempted to launch another drone attack on the Khmeimim airbase, although the unmanned flying vehicles were shot down by Russian point-defense/short-range air defense systems, Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

“Illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue to make attempts at attacking Russia’s Khmeimim airbase using drones. On July 11 at around 22:30 [19:30 GMT], Russian air defense systems identified drones that were approaching the Khmeimim airbase from the northeast. Two drones that were being used by militants were destroyed at a distance of five kilometers [3.1 miles] from the airbase,” Shcherbitsky said, Sputnik reported.

No casualties or material damage were reported following the incident, the head of the Center for Syrian Reconciliation said. The airbase has long been a target of foreign-backed terrorist groups that operate in the region, although Russian air defense systems have consistently been able to shoot down hostile drones.

At the request of the Syrian government, Moscow has been assisting local troops to regain control over the terrorist-held swaths of the northwestern Idlib province in the country’s north, with Russian servicemen based at the naval facility in the city of Tartus and the Hmeimim airbase.