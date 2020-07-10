MAJOR: US-German Relations Reach A Post-World War II Low as Two Key German Ministers Rebuff US Invitation to Attend G7

BERLIN/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two key German federal government ministers have declined an American invitation to attend a G7 meeting in Washington, Der Spiegel news magazine quoted German and United States government circles as saying on Thursday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as well as Finance Minister Olaf Scholz were reportedly invited for a G7 meeting in the United States capital on July 29 but called off their attendance. The request for the ministerial meeting came also after Chancellor Angela Merkel canceled her participation in the G7 summit planned by US President Donald Trump.

While German officials said Merkel’s refusal to attend the G7 summit was allegedly primarily based on the “worsening coronavirus crisis”, European G7 leaders are reportedly “concerned” that US President Donald Trump allegedly “may simply want to use their visit for an election-year photo opportunity”.

“With the G7 summit, I want to send a sign of normalization of the coronavirus situation in our country”, as the US president wrote on Twitter.

The latest developments come as US-German relations have reached a post-World War II low as the Merkel government has repeatedly faced the wrath of US administration over a range of issues, among them defense spending, climate change, the Iran nuclear agreement and Germany’s trade surplus.