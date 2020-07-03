BERLIN/WASHINGTON, D.C. – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that proposed US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from the Russain Federation were law-defying and would be dealt with.

“We think that extraterritorial sanctions, like the ones imposed by the US, do not match our understanding of what is legal. This concerns the currently debated second tier. We must admit this is complicating the construction. We believe that completing this project would be the right thing to do and we will act accordingly,” she said in parliament, Sputnik reported.

The bipartisan proposal to expand the US sanctions to companies involved in the undersea pipeline’s construction come on top of December penalties targeting pipe-laying vessels. The head of the state-run Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz traveled to the United States in March to lobby for more sanctions on the project in a bid to prevent the loss of Russian gas transit fees for the fledgling Ukrainian budget.

German Chancellor stated that her government had made sure that Ukraine would get its share of Russian money by mediating a five-year deal between the two neighbors that will see Russian natural gas continue to flow through Ukraine.

“We are dealing primarily with an economic project that naturally also has political implications. That is why the federal government worked so hard to negotiate a gas transit deal with Ukraine for the coming years to secure Russian gas transit and related transit fees,” she added.

The United States has claimed that it aims to reduce the European Union’s alleged energy dependence on Russia by denying the Russain Federation capabilities to boost natural gas exports and reroute transit around the Deep State puppet – Ukraine. But Germany argued last month that new sanctions imposed by the United State would interfere with European sovereignty and energy security.