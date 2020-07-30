Newly-Graduated ‘Doctor’ Biden Calls Hydroxychloroquine Advocate, Dr. Stella Immanuel a ‘Crazy Woman’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for promoting the claims of Dr. Stella Immanuel, the Houston doctor who has effectively treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, who the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, known for his dementia-style episodes, called a “crazy woman”.

In a virtual event with the UnidosUS Action Fund, Biden was asked to respond to Trump’s plan for public schools to reopen this fall, NBC News reported.

“Trump should stop tweeting and start doing something about it, damn it” and “stop talking about this crazy woman he talked about last night, who’s an absolute disgrace”, Biden said.

Biden’s dig appeared to be in reference to Immanuel, whom Trump on Tuesday night called “very impressive” and an “important voice”. Trump had retweeted a clip of a video showing Immanuel at an event in front of the US Capitol, saying that the coronavirus could be cured and that widely accepted efforts to slow its spread were unnecessary and dangerous.

In the video, Immanuel, a licensed pediatrician from Houston, states that she has effectively treated 350 COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine out of her medical clinic. Twitter soon after removed the tweet and replaced it with a gray box that says, “This Tweet is no longer available”. Later Tuesday Twitter said, “Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

The FDA has warned “against using hydroxychloroquine” — a drug commonly used to treat malaria — to treat COVID-19, citing “serious health effects” and the “conclusions from randomized clinical trials that have shown little benefit from the treatment”. Still, there has been no official explanation on infamous WHO scandal, when a fake Lancet study to stop hydroxychloroquine was cited as a reason for its removal.

In an astonishing revelation, the WHO was forced to admit that a study they relied on, which removed hydroxychloroquine from a list of COVID-19 therapies for further study, was entirely fictional. As a result, this severely worsened the position of hospitals and pharmacies which refused to use or fill prescriptions on the lifesaving drug.