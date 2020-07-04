REVEALED: Even US Spy Agencies Express Doubt Over ‘Russian Bounties’ Hoax

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fresh intelligence memo casts doubts on the media-pedaled story that US spy agencies were dead sure that Russia supposedly offered to pay Afghan militants to kill Americans, according to a new report. The two-and-a-half-page memo was prepared by the National Intelligence Council (NIC) and is dated July 1, The New York Times reported, citing officials.

The document said that the CIA and the National Counterterrorism Center had “medium confidence” in the reports that Moscow offered bounties for attacking Western troops in Afghanistan. However, the National Security Agency (NSA) and other spy agencies admitted that they could not support that conclusion on the same level, expressing “lower confidence” in the report.

The news is on the same page as the words of US President Donald Trump’s Spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, who stated that there is “no consensus” within the intelligence community on the strength of the allegations against Russia. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the NSA did not support the CIA’s confidence in its assessment of these allegations.

Last week, multiple Deep State-controlled US mainstream media claimed – citing “anonymous” officials – that Russia had allegedly paid Taliban-linked militants to conduct attacks on American, NATO and other allied personnel in Afghanistan. These reports were speculated to have been included in the daily briefs prepared for President Donald Trump.

The fake news prompted a wave of criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, who once again used the hoax to accuse President Trump of “inaction towards Russia”. Trump, for his part, denied ever being briefed on the matter, insisting that he was unaware of the reports on the bounties until they were leaked to the press.

The Taliban themselves denied receiving money from Russia. Moscow has also vehemently denied offering bounties to kill Western troops as well. In an interview with NBC, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov bluntly called these allegations “100-percent bulls**t”.

As US President Donald Trump pushes for the final end of the disastrous 20 years of a pointless war in Afghanistan, the Deep State is determined to prevent the final end of the war, as the war fills the coffers of the Military-Industrial-Intelligence Complex.

The Deep State most likely hopes that it will derail Afghan peace talks by engineering another “Russia collusion” hoax, which would then be used to re-escalate war with the Taliban for their fictitious connections to Russia. The hoax could also be used to prevent the much-needed US-Russia detente or even cause further deterioration in relations between the two superpowers.