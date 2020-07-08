Syrian Army Neutralizes Another US Deep State-Affiliated Terrorist Group

DAMASCUS – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces captured members of a terrorist group affiliated to the US in the eastern parts of the country after killing a number of others in clashes. The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday that a terrorist group which had infiltrated from the US base in the al-Tanf region in eastern Syria into al-Boshra and Twitan region in Northwest of the town of al-Sukhnah was disbanded.

It added that three members of the Deep State-backed terrorist group were killed and three others were captured and their weapons and ammunition were seized. In a relevant development in April, a terrorist group named Jeish al-Asha’er whose members were trained by the US forces in the al-Tanf base in eastern Syria had surrendered to the Syrian Arab Army, dissident sources said.

Ma’amoun al-Hamid, a member of the information office of Jeish al-Maqawir dissident group, told the Arabic-language Step News that members of Jeish al-Asha’er have fled the US training base. He added that Jeish al-Asha’er had been present in Dara’a province in southern Syria before the province was liberated by the Syrian Arab Army troops.

Al-Hamid also noting that the commander of the group, named Abu Hamzah Asha’er, came to the al-Rukban region in eastern Syria along with other terrorists before the group was dissolved. He added that vehicles carrying Jeish al-Asha’er members were seen on Tuesday moving towards areas controlled by the Syrian Arab Army.