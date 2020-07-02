TEXAS: A Matter of Life And Death

I believe that we are here for a reason, or rather, many reasons. We are here to learn, and to put that learning to use, for ourselves, for those around us, and for those who come after us. I believe in God, in a life, or many lives, after this one, which I believe will be determined by what we do in this one. But, as every wise man says and knows, “I could be wrong.” Not likely, but yes, possible…

So, what if there is no God, no judgement, no justice, no life beyond this one? What if this is all there is? The right way to live is the same either way – to have love and mercy, to strive for balance and harmony and justice, and above all, to create a world which provides the greatest good for the greatest number of our fellow human beings.

Because whether we like it or not or even know it or not, we are all in this together. We are all going to die, we are all going to live until we die, and we all have a choice about whether our lives increase good or evil.

What is “good”? Well, FDR’s “Four Freedoms” are a good start – Freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. Beyond that, for every human being on the planet to fulfill their human potential to the maximum degree, without having it stunted by lack of food, home, education or medical care.

That is good.

What is “evil”? The Bible says “The love of money is the root of all evil” (1 Timothy 6:10), Dr. Scott Peck defined evil as “militant ignorance”. or “a willingness to impose suffering on others in order to avoid your own spiritual growth.” The vile creed of capitalism, “All for me and none for anybody else” certainly qualifies. Evil is that which destroys the lives and futures of ourselves, those around us and those to come. That is evil.

So let’s take a moment to “Memento mori”, and think about what our lives mean, what we have done with them, what we can do with them, and what will be their final result. This life is your chance to be a hero, in a way that only you can be. Make the most of it! See ya on the Front, Comrades. Davai!