The Deep State Expanding Military Ops in Northeastern Syria

Hasaka, Syria – The United States Armed Forces, illegally stationed in Syria, has deployed new military and logistical equipment in the city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria, local sources said. The equipment was sent to the Geweran region whose government buildings had earlier been occupied by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Arabic-language website of SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The report added that a major part of the military equipment dispatched to Hasaka are radar and electronic warfare systems. Also, the region that hosts an ISIS-only prison has been the scene of increasing flights by the US helicopters.

Earlier this month, the US military sent a new convoy of trucks loaded with military hardware and logistical gears to Syria’s northeastern province of Hasaka as the Pentagon and the Deep State seek to control and loot crude resources in the war-torn country.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing unnamed local sources in al-Ya’rubiyah town, reported that a convoy of 30 vehicles, including trucks and armored personnel carriers, rumbled through the Waleed border crossing, located in the al-Rutba district of Iraq’s western province of Anbar, into Syrian territories on Thursday. The sources added that the convoy drove by Tel Hamees town and headed toward the provincial capital city of Hasaka.

According to SANA, the US forces have also built an airstrip in the Geweran neighborhood of Hasaka province to allow their military aircraft to land and take off. They have also occupied a large number of state buildings in the area with the help of Kurdish-led members of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

This came after the US military dispatched a convoy of dozens of tankers to the small Syrian city of al-Malikiyah in Hasakah province. The vehicles headed toward the Iraqi territory after being loaded with crude oil, according to SANA.