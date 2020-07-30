The Deep State – Following the Money: Bush, Dulles, the CIA and National Socialism

Enron? Bush? Hitler? The trope here feels very 2003, but this piece relates to new information just released – Ed. J. Flores

By Andrey Dutov

Adolf’s part – robbery, US presidents 41 and 43 … GEORGE BUSH Sr. GEORGE BUSH Jr.- and money laundering

THE HEIRS OF NAZI CAPITAL

Much of the wealth was taken out of Germany by Fritz Thiessen through his bank in Holland, which in turn owned the Union Banking Corporation (UBC) in New York. Two big businessmen – members of the UBC board of directors supported Hitler: George Herbert Walker and his son-in-law Prescott Bush, father and grandfather of US presidents.

The lawyers serving these transactions were the Dulles brothers – Allen and John Foster, members of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

The American administration has now declassified archival documents claiming that the grandfather of the current US President George W. Bush, Prescott Bush, indirectly supported Adolf Hitler. It is documented that the firm, of which he was one of the directors, financed the Nazi party and helped Hitler come to power.

Back in 1920, Prescott Bush became the owner of the American-German shipping company American Ship and Commerce, which, in addition to commercial activities, was also involved in the “election campaign.”

And not only in Germany.

An unofficial biography of George W. Bush, published by independent authors, states that the leaders of this firm used their influence in the government to block anti-Hitler publications in the American media.

In addition, the firm ensured the free entry of Nazi emissaries and helped them publish the publications Hitler needed in the American press.

There are now a number of facts that no one is even going to deny. In the late 30’s. Prescott Bush was one of the seven directors of New York’s largest bank, Union Bank.

- Advertisement -

This bank was part of the financial empire of the German Fritz Thyssen, who actively financed the Nazis and comprehensively helped them come to power, and then “laundered” their capital. This activity of the bank did not go unnoticed. In 1942, Union Banking and three other Bush-owned companies were formally closed as a result of a major investigation because commercial cooperation with Germany was prohibited by law.

At the end of 1942, the investigation established a connection between Bush and Nazi money with a former SS officer, one of the prominent members of the IG Farbenindustri; he is also the secretary of one of the members of the board of directors of this corporation; he is the future founder of the Bilderberg Club, Dutch Prince Bernhard.

In court, Bush was defended by Allen Dulles, who won the case.

Another UBC shareholder was railroad tycoon E. R. Harriman, son of E. N. Harriman, mentor of Prescott Bush. Another holder was Averell Harriman, who was appointed ambassador to the USSR in 1943. The Harriman Brothers (Brown Brothers Harriman, America’s oldest private bank) were members of the Yale’s Skull and Bones secret society, closely associated with WTO globalists. Records of the 1942 Prescott Bush trial were destroyed оn September 11, 2001, because the room where they were stored in the World Trade Center building burned down.

There and then (what a coincidence!) burned the “Enron” case files.

However, none of the then managers of the bank was formally charged, they were simply forgotten, says Donald Goldstein, a professor at the Department of International Relations at the University of Pittsburgh. The situation on the fronts of World War II was such, the scientist believes, that there was neither the strength nor the time to complete the investigation.

And now?! …

However, documents that cast a shadow over the Bush family remain. Not surprisingly, they have long been classified.

It’s just not clear who and why needed to remove the seal of secrecy ….)))

There is even a theory that Prescott Bush and several other very influential characters wanted to hand over the US to Hitler …

Well, how did they not close it?! …