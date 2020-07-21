The Fight For Open System Economics

This week, I had the pleasure of talking to Rogue News on the topic of the multi-polar alliance, financial meltdown, covid fraud, historic roots of the deep state and the clash between open vs closed systems of economics.

If you are not yet aware that the systemic meltdown was planned long ago for the explicit purpose of eliminating sovereign nations states (and billions of lives) or if you are not aware that Xi Jinping and Putin have supplied the world with one last great chance to avoid a global dark age, then take the time to watch the following interview.

Supplementary reading/watching material dealing with topics raised in the Rogue News interview:

Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe: https://archive.org/details/robinsoncrusoe00defo2