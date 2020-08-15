A Blast & The Squeeze – The Beirut Blast – Iran and Hezbollah’s Rope-a-Dope

The Rope-a-Dope of Iran and Hezbollah

How did “hundreds of kilograms” of ammonium nitrate suddenly morph into 2,750 tons, then get reduced by 1/2, prior to rendering 1/3 of the city of Beirut uninhabitable? Oh, and who did it? We could ask BND head, Bruno Kahl, to ring up his close friend, MOSSAD boss Yossi Cohen, for a start.

But first, it only takes a moment to back the telescopic lens off of Beirut to understand what we are actually looking at is a case of Iran/Hezbollah ‘rope-a-dope’ in cold geopolitical calculation on a march towards a very hot war. Israel (or ‘Bibi’ and friends, not all Israelis are calculating criminals) are hell bent on dragging the USA into a war with Iran prior to November elections with no promise of a Trump victory; hence the multiple acts of sabotage throughout Iran. The Ayatollahs and Hezbollah are meanwhile, letting Israel punch and punch again, but it is hard to say if Iran and Hezbollah’s intelligence assessments ruled out an Israeli attack erasing the port of Beirut (with 1/3 of the city collateral damage.) Maybe they understood there would be nothing they could do if Israel attacked the port with an outcome of a conventional explosion packing the punch of a tactical nuclear weapon.

Recalling the moron Bush & his ‘coalition of the willing’, the Emirates and Bahrain are being sucked into alliance with Israel (the Saudis are there, if not yet on paper, where Trump/Pence election needs are employing MOSSAD’s asset Kushner to exploit the Shia/Sunni divide) and all this points at what amounts to ‘foreplay’ in the orgiastic warmongers strategy.

In short, the deliberate erasure of the port of Beirut (with the ‘unfortunate’ rendering of nearly half the city uninhabitable) was a preemptive take-down of a Hezbollah supply line, anticipating the Iran aligned front opening on Israel’s northern frontier. This is little more than a preliminary play.

Relevant to this, in the Spring of 2020, with a vigorous effort of MOSSAD (years in the making), Germany outlawed Hezbollah’s political wing. Part of the Israeli endeavor had been to produce convincing evidence Hezbollah had been storing “hundreds of kilograms” of ammonium nitrate at a port warehouse in Beirut. [1]

The many hundred of tons of ammonium nitrate reduced to hundreds of kilos by MOSSAD reporting is simple ‘cover your ass’ disinformation; in case the Israelis took a decision to detonate (eliminate) the explosive (and got caught) it could be claimed this was not knowledge in the hands of the saboteurs or other elements of the Israeli state ostensibly going after a Hezbollah weapons stash. The objective of severely damaging Hezbollah’s logistics by wiping the port of Beirut out of the upcoming war equation had been accomplished.

Incidental to the preceding:

Despite the reporting of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, the blast was actually half of that according to a recent Lebanese interior minister, the other half having been “stolen” (read removed by Hezbollah) over the years. [2]

Evidence of the Israeli strike on the port is forthcoming from state sources in Israel itself. [3]

And then:

“Channel 12’s source described Bruno Kahl, chief of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) as “a close friend of Mossad.”” [at [1] ibid]

The intelligence agencies are “crime organizations with a license” (quoting Tamir Pardo, former director of MOSSAD) somehow exempt from all law, including, it would appear, every human rights convention. Germany’s Bruno Kahl knows what happened (was complicit in the political preparations), as well, Trump was correctly informed when he stated the Beirut blast was an “attack.”

“Iran has said the explosions should not be “politicized,” while French President Emmanuel Macron, who has assumed an outsized role in managing the fallout and on Thursday demanded an international probe, as of Sunday judged there was “enough objective evidence” to judge the double blasts as “accidental” [4]

Everyone is lying on this march towards opportunity at literal Armageddon (co-engineered by Mike Pence i.e. Trump’s apocalyptic, 90 million strong, evangelical base’s theology), where Iran dare not be seen to take the initiative in what appears to be inevitable, upcoming war, Hezbollah cannot take responsibility for its port weapons facilities (including 1,350 tons of ammonium nitrate remainder after years exfiltration of explosive), Israel cannot admit it blew the ammonium nitrate up, Germany cannot openly & honestly point its finger at the perpetrator known to the intelligence agencies (a small matter of national ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ due to certain historical factors) and Pence and his Generals no doubt told Trump to “shut up.”

And Bibi? Well…

[1] https://nation.com.pk/04-May-2020/germany-banned-hezbollah-on-basis-of-information-shared-by-mossad

[2] https://asiatimes.com/2020/08/lebanon-ex-interior-minister-israel-blew-up-port/

[3] https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2020/08/10/israel-hezbollah-sworn-enemies-have-vested-interest-in-lying-about-beirut-attack/

[4] https://asiatimes.com/2020/08/planes-heard-seen-in-skies-of-beirut-before-blast/