Abortionist Who Cuts Unborn Babies’ Vocal Cords So They Can’t Scream Now Does Abortions in Alabama

DAVE ANDRUSKO for LifeNews

If you are an adamantly pro-abortion website, you will be celebrating “heroes” whom most people not in the killing babies industry would find, shall we say, strange.

Without getting off track, suffice it to say you never know exactly what you’ll find at Rewire News except that sometimes (well, most times) it almost takes your breath away.

So who was Rewire News’ Monday morning hero—“the Doctor Helping Transform Abortion Care in Alabama”? None other Leah Torres.

That name ring a bell? It should. We wrote about her a couple of times in 2018. In March of that year, she chastised pro-lifers because they “cannot open their eyes and see past blind hatred and ignorance in order to view a greater good,” Torres went on to memorably tweet (quickly deleted)

You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx. I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a “uterus ripper outer,” if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.

In a story we reposted written by Nancy Flanders, we learned

While the infamous tweet wasn’t specific about which cord she cut – the spinal, the umbilical, or the vocal – Torres later cleared that up a followup tweet. “Oh! Yeah, no… the ‘cord’ is the umbilical cord. That’s basic anatomy, come on,” she wrote.

[“Come on, dummies,” don’t you know nothing about aborting babies?]

Flanders concluded

Torres lost her job because her employer said she violated a provision of her contract requiring her to uphold a “professional reputation.” She sued three media outlets for defamation, saying she was forced to relocate out of Utah to find a job

Well, now (as various basketball players have said) she has “taken her talents” to Alabama for which Rewire News’ Jessica Mason Pieklo conducts an interview that treats Torres as kind of an inverse Mother Teresa.

Part of the tribute is because Torres landed in a very pro-life state. Part of it is that she is replacing a long-time abortionist at West Alabama Women’s Center (WAWC) in Tuscaloosa.

And a big hug to Torres because, as Pieklo explains, “With Dr. Torres at the helm, WAWC intends to expand its abortion services to the full gestational limit set by Alabama law.”

First question, Torres is asked about “expanding abortion access” in Alabama.

She responds, “OK, but can we also talk about expanding prenatal care?” Why? “Because it’s just the same spectrum of things.”

The “same spectrum.” In one case, you use forceps if there are problems delivering the baby. In another, you use forceps “to loosen the pregnancy” (maybe the all-time, all-time abortion euphemism). In fact, forceps most commonly are used to grasp and tear the baby apart.

At one end of the spectrum we have a live baby handed over to her mother. At the other end we have a dead baby delivered in parts to be disposed of as “medical waste.”

“Same spectrum.”

Should you or I be surprised? No, alas.

If history teaches us anything, it is that the human mind (and heart) can convince itself of almost anything—what Bernard-Henri Lévy once called in a different context “Barbarism with a Human Face.”

LifeNews.com Note: Dave Andrusko is the editor of National Right to Life News and an author and editor of several books on abortion topics. This post originally appeared in at National Right to Life News Today —- an online column on pro-life issues.