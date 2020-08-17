END OF NATO? Bolton Claims Trump Could Order US to Leave NATO by October

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump could allegedly seek to boost his appeal to voters ahead of November election by having the country leave NATO. Bolton, a hard-line Washington warhawk whom Trump fired by a tweet in September, told the Spanish daily La Razon that the possibility of an “October surprise” was “very real”.

“Would he have a fourth summit meeting with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un to declare peace on the Korean Peninsula and an end to their nuclear weapons program? Not that it would happen, but he would declare it. Might he decide to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan even before the election? Could he say he was going to withdraw from NATO?” he suggested.

Bolton stated he was not going to vote for either Trump or his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. He claimed that Donald Trump “did not understand” the subject matter of many deals he was signing but relied on his “gut feeling” to make political choices.

Trump expressed interest in withdrawing from NATO during his 2016 presidential campaign but after his inauguration, he said that the US would protect its allies in case Article V is invoked. In 2018, Trump reportedly mentioned several times in private talks that he wanted the US to quit the aggressive alliance.

Bolton served as the 27th US National Security Advisor from 2018 to 2019. He was (and still is) infamous for being one of the most persistent proponents of US aggression against Venezuela and was actively pushing US puppet states in Latin America to commit significant forces in destabilizing the country.

In September 2019, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had informed John Bolton that his “services are no longer needed”, citing irreconcilable differences and disagreements between them. It’s presumed that Trump’s reluctance to attack Venezuela was one of the main reasons for the falling-out.