GREAT AWAKENING: Kennedy Addresses Over 1 Million Berliners – End Lockdown – End Mandatory Vaccines –

Michael Lee Hagen

By Joaquin Flores
Michael Lee Hagen

1 million people are gathered together in Berlin to stand against tyranny today!!!

Robert F Kennedy Jr in Berlin launching Children’s Health Defense Europe with organizers Dr Heiko Schoening, M.D. and Attorneys Markus Haintz & Rolf Karpenstein.

He spoke near Brandenburg Gate where his uncle President John F Kennedy gave his famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in 1963. RFK Jr spoke today to the largest crowd in German history. One million people from every nation in Europe protesting Bill Gates’s bio security agenda, the rise of the authoritarian surveillance state and the Pharma sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy. Berlin, Berlin wir fahren nach Berlin!

Robert F Kennedy Jr watched his uncle JFK assassinated as President and then his Dad RFK was assassinated while running for President in 1968. He is a Harvard educated lawyer and the preeminent voice against untested unsafe mandatory Vaccines.

I discovered this man early during CoVid1984 shutdowns and he has become a hero to me!

