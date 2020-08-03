MAJOR: 23 Million Americans Face Eviction by September

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nearly 12 million Americans lost federal protections on evictions on Friday and with currently no eviction moratorium on the table, many residents in the country have no means to pay rent for the upcoming month. The Senate unveiled a new COVID-19 relief package on Monday but did not include any mention of an eviction moratorium, according to Daily Mail.

The move means as many as 23 million renters could be at risk of eviction by the end of September because they can’t afford their rent or mortgage payment, according to the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.

“We have the power to stop the coming avalanche of evictions during this pandemic that will hit Black, brown and poor communities the worst ― and we’ve already waited too long to act,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said to The Huffington Post. “Senate Republicans have proposed giveaways to big banks and defense contractors but almost no support to help families keep their homes,” added Warren, noting, “The next relief package must include my bill to extend and expand the eviction moratorium.”

Just under a third of all US households were not able to pay their July rent on time, a report from the Apartment List shared. Most of those who were evicted were young and low-income renters in urban areas. As many as 23 million renters could be evicted by the end of September, according to the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.

That figure is similar to the percentage of households who believe they won’t make their next rent or mortgage, a Census Bureau survey discovered. Diane Yentel, president and CEO of National Low Income Housing Coalition, stated the impending eviction crisis was completely predictable and entirely preventable.

“If the federal eviction moratorium is not extended, if the state and local eviction moratoriums that are scheduled to expire in the coming weeks do, and if no emergency rental assistance is provided, then from the end of August through fall, millions of Americans will be evicted from their homes,” she added.

Some states that lifted their rent moratoriums during the pandemic have already seen an uptick in evictions. Wisconsin lifted their own in May, causing Milwaukee to see a 13 percent increase in eviction cases by the end of June. About two-thirds of those were in majority Black communities.

