MINSK/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Foreign-backed ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya admitted in an interview with Fox News that US Assistant Secretary of State Stephen Biegun had vowed “to help Belarus“.

She called their conversation “wonderful and kind”. Tikhanovskaya noted in an interview that “no one should interfere in the situation in Belarus”, adding, “Our people want to live in a democratic country.”

“Biegun assured me that he, as a person, and the American people, will do their best to support us and to help us in this situation”, Tikhanovskaya said commenting on a meeting with Biegun.

The failed presidential candidate obviously has a very broad idea of “non-interference” given that she just admitted asking for help from a foreign country, and on top of that, precisely the one which specializes in color revolutions and spreading death and destruction under the euphemistically dubbed “freedom and democracy”.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also met with Biegun. Lavrov pointed out to the US assistant secretary of state that forces from abroad were trying to provoke violence in Belarus and cause an appropriate reaction by law enforcement agencies, calling the situation dangerous and warned both the US and the EU against any form of interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, including calls for demonstrations.

After losing the presidential elections in Belarus, Tikhanovskaya left for Lithuania. On Monday, she met with Biegun and announced “her readiness to resolve the political crisis in the republic through a dialogue on the peaceful transfer of power and openness to mediation by international organizations”. In other words, even though she lost the election, she called for the virtual occupation of Belarus by foreign (Western) powers.

Earlier, Lavrov, at a meeting with Biegun in Moscow, stated attempts of sanctions and political pressure on Minsk were inadmissible. On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time, gaining 80.1 percent of the vote. The Western-backed opposition claims that Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election, as usual, without showing any credible evidence.

Orchestrated opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. During the first days, the rallies were dispersed by law enforcement. The protests soon turned violent, with some protesters even trying to throw explosives at the police, due to which the law enforcement had no choice but to use force.

Nevertheless, police soon stopped dispersing the mobs. Official data states that over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds were injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers, while 3 protesters died – one during an attempt to throw an explosive device at the police.