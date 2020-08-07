Memorial Service to Sadilovac Martyrs (GRAPHIC)

By Grey Carter – On 31. July 1942. the Ustasha criminals have murdered and set fire to 463 men, women and children (of which 149 under the age of 13) from Sadilovac, Bugari, Lipovacha and nearby villages.

The only ‘sin’ of the victims was that they were Orthodox Serbs. In these horrible crimes during the Second World War, about 70% of the population of the Kordun region was ethnically cleansed, dozens of predominately Serbian orthodox villages areas to exist.

When the Second World War started, the village Sadilovac had a population of 800.

Only 40 Sadilovci residents survive to see the liberation, 1945.

Only five years after modern Croatia illegally seceded from Yugoslavia, and re-adopted their Nazi flag, anthem and Ideology of clerofascism, including persecution and ethnic cleansing of Serbs, in the worst tradition of their Nazi predecessors, during the criminal operation Storm 1995, the village ceased to exist.

Croatian Nazi soldiers kill a Serb with a dagger and bayonet, Independent State of Croatia, WWII

The inhabitants were murdered and wiped away, meanwhile, their property was looted, destroyed; real estate has been destroyed and the land was taken by the state of Croatia. Today, there are no Serbs living there.

He reminded that the 463 martyrs from Sadilovac killed and burned in the church.

A memorial plaque with names of the victims in the church of the Birth of the Most Holy Theotokos in the Sadilovac village of Kordun, today in Croatia.

WWII. – 1942. – Croatia / NDH – Corpses of Serbian children starved to death in the notorious Concentration Camp in Jasenovac, whose Commander at the time was a Franciscan Monk, Father Filipovic. Father Filipovic, following the advice of Father D. Juric, let more than 2,000 other Orthodox children die while the camp was still under his rule.