Moscow Warns Russians Traveling Abroad of Threat of Persecution by US Deep State Agencies

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Russian nationals traveling overseas may face the threat of persecution from US Deep State intelligence agencies, Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced in a statement following the arrest of a Russian citizen, Yegor Kryuchkov, in the United States.

“Following the August 22 arrest of Russian national Yegor Kryuchkov, 27, in the United States… we would like to draw the attention of our fellow citizens traveling overseas to the threat of becoming the subject of persecution from US law enforcement and intelligence agencies,” the statement read, TASS reported.

According to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, United States law enforcement and intelligence agencies continue to illegally arrest Russians around the world. As many as 56 such incidents have taken place in third countries since 2008, with six occurring in 2019. In this regard, the ministry pointed to the cases of Viktor Bout, Maria Butina, Roman Seleznev and Konstantin Yaroshenko.

“In order to make them [Russians] plead guilty in fabricated cases, they are putting strong psychological pressure on them and make their incarceration conditions unbearable. If our fellow citizens refuse to plead guilty, they are handed hefty prison sentences,” the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Russian diplomats did everything possible to provide assistance to Russian nationals, ensure their legitimate rights and a speedy return home. The US Department of Justice said earlier that Kryuchkov had been arrested in Los Angeles and charged with an alleged conspiracy to “intentionally cause damage to a protected computer”.