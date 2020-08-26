Navalny: When Useless Idiots Become Useful (Dead) Idiots

So, Navalny’s Soros worshiping clique is asserting he has been poisoned. Immediately a plane is dispatched from Germany to snatch his body (lingering with a bit of inconvenient life) or better said, ‘rescue’ a gravely ill man from the nefarious Russian state; invoking the ghosts of Litvinenko, Nemtsov (oops, he was shot, not poisoned), and Skripal.

What do all of the above share in common?

1) None of them were in any sense a threat to Putin or the Russian state, in short, all of them had either outlived their usefulness (Litvinenko, Skripal) or never lived up to the expectations (Nemtsov, Navalny) of the West’s propaganda machine (read manipulations by foreign intelligence agencies.)

2) All of them become more useful to the West’s propaganda machine when dead, rather than appearing increasingly impotent, or irrelevant, while alive. How? Their deaths can be blamed on EVIL PUTIN!

Now, before we delve into the unthinkable, let’s (merely for the sake of argument) all rollover and assume Navalny has been poisoned. But not necessarily by the Russian state.

What?! If you have no conscience or soul (a prime ‘talent’ for those waging clandestine warfare via assassinations on behalf of the state) or simply ‘believe’ a wrong can be made into a right (along the lines of thinking ‘Navalny will never pull a color revolution off in Russia, but if Putin ‘poisons’ him, and this helped the West, no doubt he’d understand’ (you know, the future debriefing of Navalny in a WASP/Catholic chapter of Heaven that more or less excludes the Orthodox albeit with ‘chosen’ Soros sponsored exceptions.)

To demonstrate the pure hypocrisy of the West pointing to Putin and the ‘Russian regime’ as ‘poisoners’ one need look no farther than Western intelligence agencies own enraged idiots that cannot keep their mouths shut, this ‘gem’ of an example came in the wake of the Snowden revelations:

“…a US Army Intelligence Officer stated to Buzzfeed: “I think if we had the chance, we would end it very quickly.” [USA intelligence would like to find Snowden] “Just casually walking on the streets of Moscow, coming back from buying his groceries. Going back to his flat and he is casually poked by a passerby. He thinks nothing of it at the time starts to feel a little woozy and thinks it’s a parasite from the local water. He goes home very innocently and next thing you know he dies in the shower.” [1]

Now, if perennial color revolution non-threat Navalny risks looking ultimately impotent (he’d been at it too long with too little result) and would serve the interests of empire better if suddenly dead, and indeed he had been poisoned, probably the Russian state should be the last suspect. So, if it wasn’t Putin, who was it? News for you Kira Yarmysh, Ivan Zhdanov, Cinema for Peace, Pussy Riot and countless other manipulated stooges, chances are that Navalny, if actually poisoned, was hit by Western intelligence for the fact he was ineffective and therefor ‘transitioned’ from a useless idiot into a useful dead idiot. That thought brings up a bit of recent news:

“A minister has revealed real James Bonds can now eliminate enemies in countries other than war zones.

“Defence minister Annabel Goldie was asked if UK agents target foes “located in non-belligerent states”

“She replied: “The Government may draw on wide a range of tools including lethal force where there is no other effective option” [2]

There you go; United Kingdom had just gone on record as authorizing its intelligence agencies to carry out assassinations in Russia (among other countries.) Meanwhile Putin doesn’t need (or want) the negative publicity of another murder falsely pinned on his ‘regime’, for ‘edification’ in these matters, check out the alternative Skripal narratives, there’s plenty of credible investigators with sites proposing and/or developing evidence refuting the official line. [3], [4], [5], [6]

News for all of you Soros wannabe color revolutionaries, if you think Bernard Émié, Alex Younger, Gina Haspel, Bruno Kahl, Yossi Cohen, or any of the rest of the Western intelligence heads, actually give a rats ass about people like Navalny, you’re as dumb as anything has ever set foot in God’s creation. If Navalny were convertible from a color revolution useless idiot to a Western intelligence propaganda operation’s useful dead idiot, to better serve the agenda of Western intelligence, that’s exactly what he’d be, a useful dead idiot. It is not only perfectly plausible that’s what happened to Litvinenko, Skripal, and if poisoned, now Navalny, it is actually far more likely Western intelligence is responsible than any likelihood these morons had been hit by the Russian state.

^ the look of mental hemorrhoids

[1] https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/bennyjohnson/americas-spies-want-edward-snowden-dead

[2] https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/britains-real-life-007s-licence-22527547

[3] http://johnhelmer.net/

[4] https://patrickarmstrong.ca/

[5] http://www.theblogmire.com/

[6] https://gordonhahn.com/