Remembering The Victims of Croatian Crimes in Begovo Brdo, Kordun, Serbian Krajina (Today Croatia) (EXTREMELY GRAPHIC)

Serbian village Begovo Brdo, 1942- erased off the map by Croats

They massacred 121 men, women and children; 73 were slaughtered by Croats in the forest near the village, after being beaten and forced to dig pits, grave holes for their beloved ones and themselves.

On the same day, Croats had captured Serbian peasants in their homes, in the fields and killed them both by firearms and knives, hammers and picks. Total: 48 massacred peasants of Serbian ethnicity.

The Pavelic Ustasha battalions that were less familiar with that part of the Serbian Krajina and local villages were provided with help of the Ustasha Company from the area Cetingrad and Slunj, who knew every Serbian village, pathways and their Serbian neighbors.

With the blessing of Croatian Roman Catholic clergy: Croats torturing captured Serb (moments before they gouge out his eyes with a special tool)

Vjekoslav “Maks” Luburić, notorious Croatian butcher, ‘ general’, commander of the Jasenovac concentration camp, commander of the Croatian Crusaders, here with a cut-off Serbian head.

Ustasha Marko Hrvojević from Ladjevacko Seliste testified:

”The guides were Joco Mocni, Joso Cindric, Mijo Cindric and Mica Cindric. I personally have killed with a hoe two women and four children. When I entered the house the women and children went out of the house, and Joco Mocni from Slunj called out: ‘Kill them, damn Serbs!’”

WWII. – 1942. – Independent State of Croatia – Serbian girl raped and murdered near Jasenovac

“First I killed those two women and four children, by hitting them with a hoe in the back of their heads. Women and children were crying and begged me, saying, ‘Don’t do it, brother, may God save you!’ And I didn’t do anything but continued with hammering their heads … ”, he added.

Serbian child Bastaja Dusan, massacred by Croats on 3. April 1942.

One of the very few survivors of the horrors of mass atrocity, then nine years old girl Milica Pekeč-Vranješ in tears and with great pain, mustered the strength and spoke out nineteen years after the massacre:

I remember well the early morning of 3rd April 1942, when we were surprised by the Croats Ustasha and raised early in the morning. The children were still sleeping.

I could not sleep, I was very fearful because we always had to flee.

There were 11 persons in my house that morning.

Croats took us barefoot in the frosty morning near Batnoga. We were brought to Kalic springs. There we met the others from our village that have been caught by the Croats.

…. They argued where to kill us. They couldn’t agree, because we were near the local water springs.

One Croat, Jure Krunić, a cattle keeper advised the Ustashe not to slaughter us near the springs. He already had his place in the forest for this purpose, he said. …. …. My grandfather and grandmother could not walk due to their age so they were then taken little further into the bush where they were slaughtered.

Then we were surrounded by Ustashas and in front of them, as a guide to the pit went Jure Krunic. Jeka Pekeč, a young woman (30) had three children, and the fourth one was to be born any day.

Serbs in the hands of Croats, Krajina (today Croatia), April 3. 1942.

Her older girl walked next to her, meanwhile, she was carrying the youngest child because it was just a baby that could not walk.

Croats murdering Serbs, WWII

Jure Krunic was leading the column. Very soon he stopped, took the child and threw it on a flat rock, and took the sharp-edged spade and struck the child on the belly. The child died.

We were ordered to sit on the ground in a valley. Some have claimed that they converted from the Orthodox to the Catholic faith and begged for their lives, but Croats laughed and told them: “Leave that for the future! It will be good.”

Like in the 1990s, the Roman Catholic Church knew and agreed to extermination and genocide of Serbs in the Independent State of Croatia

They divided us into five groups. I was in the fourth group. They put two girls, Ljuba Kresojević 17 years, and Maca Mrkobrad 19 years old, to stand beside the pit and watch what is done to women and children. They were forced to watch the slaughter of their parents and family till the last one, and Croats finally slaughtered them too. My older sister of 14 was in the group before, together with our brother Nikola, and she was carrying our 6 months old brother, and my brother Dragan, who was 6 years old, was with me. These two brothers came under the Ustasha knife, and me and little brother Dragan in the second turn.

Kresoja Stojan Stanko had his throat cut by the Croats but survived

When we came near the cave we were told to lie face down. Then one Ustasha – our neighbor – prod her neck with a knife. Probably because we were sure that we’re going to die we were paralyzed with fear and suffering. Little Dusan Pekeč aged about 10 jumped to flee, but he was stabbed repeatedly with knives. Those just massacred and stabbed Serbs were thrown into the pit immediately by Croats.

The body of a little Serbian girl lies on the ground at the Jadovno death camp

They took me to the back and threw me to the dead ones. I was stung by Ustasha knife at five spots in the neck and in two places in the forearm. Here, take a look, professor Djuro, stabbing scars can be seen even today, and it’s 18 April 1961. – it’s been 19 years since then.

Sadistic and sick: Ustasha smoking and smiling while watching massacred Serbs

There were several slaughtered in front of me. While the Ustashi slew me by my neck the blood was roaring out of the mouth and nose, but I was conscious all the time. And at the moment when blood flowed, I knew I was still alive. When all the Serbs were slaughtered, including two girls Ljuba and Maca, then another knife poked all those who were not moving and showing signs of life. I, although conscious, did not budge. I heard them saying: ” No one is alive.“ After all, they thrown the two girls in the pit, sang and left.

After some time I managed to get up and I sat covered in blood on a pile of dead and saw his brother Dragan beside him. He was still alive. He leaves it in his mouth and he was covered in blood. I removed the leaves from his mouth and asked, “Could you come with me?” And he made hardly noticeable overhead that it’s impossible.

I saw Ljubomir Bastaja who managed to raise, taking something from his slaughtered aunt Kuna’s pocket. He asked me if I go. We slowly headed up the forest. After that ran to us my friend Vlado Bastaja, he was nine years old and was stabbed in the neck and ribs.

Tortured and massacred Serbian children, Jadovno concentration camp system, Independent State of Croatia, summer 1942.

Then we started to hear the voices of the still living from the pit. Later on, we heard that some of the survivors in the following few days were coming out of the mass grave pit, and the Ustashas caught and killed those battered, bruised, bloody, and already half-dead people.

There was a rumor that Soka Bastaja, my grandmother emerged from the pit, but she was stabbed and beaten until her whole body was unrecognizable and totally broken. It is known that my little brother Dragan emerged from the pit, but on the third day, Croats from Batnog killed him and threw into the slurry.

Massacred Serbian peasants, April 3, 1942.

The three of us wandered out into the woods near Žalčeva Kosa water where we washed the blood and came near Žrvnica and Požar villages in Vučji Jarak. As we approached my house we were noticed by the Ustashe and they shot at us. We ran away through the woods and came to the village Gojkovac, and then Klokoč. There I met my mother and brother Milan, who managed to escape the Ustasha thugs. Afterward, some women washed us, took care of our wounds and cut our bloody and sticky hair. I continued with other Serbian villagers to flee from the Ustasha knife.

“Milica, how is your health now?”

“You see, it’s not as bad as I’ve gone through. Sometimes when the weather changes I move and I eat slower, I guess something gets stuck in the throat. Timbre is a little different. During this tragedy, I was nine, and now I’m twenty-eight years.”

In the woods near the village Latićki Batnog Ustashas slaughtered and thrown into a pit the following Serbian civilians on 3rd April 1942.:

1. BastajaMile Anka, 10 years old

1.Bastaja Mile Bogdan, 5 years old

3. Bastaja Bosiljka Mile, 1-year-old

4. Bastaja Cvijeta, 55 years

5. Bastaja Mile Draga, 9 years

6. Bastaja Petar Dragica, 6 years

7. Bastaja Mile Dusan, 11 years old

8. Bastaja Petar Dusan 5 years

9. Ljuba Bastaja Mile, 3 years

10. Bastaja Peter Mira, 1 year

11. Bastaja Mica Mica, 15 years

12. Bastaja Petar Mica, 10 years

13. Bastaja Rade Mico, 43

14. Bastaja Mika, 42 years old

15. Petar Bastaja Milan, 4 years

16. Bastaja Janka Mile, 40 years

17. Laze Bastaja Mile, 16 years old

18. Mice Bastaja Mile, 15 years

19. Bastaja Rade Milic, 37 years old

20. Bastaja Janka Milka, 35 years

21. Mice Bastaja Petar, 9 years

22. Mice Bastaja Petar, 2 years

23. Laze Bastaja Rade, 19 years

24. Bastaja Milutin Sofija, 43 years old

25. Bastaja Todor Sofia, 50 years old

26. Mice Bastaja Soka, 17 years

27. Bastaja Stojan Stanko, 42 years old

28. Kresoja Marka Bosiljka, 15 years

29. Darinka Marka Kresoja, 17 years

30. Dragica Marka Kresoja, 17 years

31. Dusan Marka Kresoja, 11 years

32. Kresoja Marka Ljuba, age 17

33. Kresoja Stojan Marka, 36 years

34. Kresoja Marka Mica, 14 years

35. Kresoja Marka Milo, 9 years

36. Kresoja Marka Milan, 12 years

37.Kresoja Marko Milic, 13 years

38. Kresoja Nikola Milka, 38 years

39.Kresoja Marka Milutin, 5 years

40. Kresoja Marka Mira, 5 years

41.Kresoja Marka Nada, 2 years

42. Kresoja Marka Nenadka, 1 year

43. Kresoja Marka Ranka, 12 years old

44. Kresoja Marka Stanko, 3 years

45. Pekeč Ana, 58 years old

46. Pekeč Bosiljka Duro, 14 years

47. Pekeč Bosiljka Nikola, 3 years

48. Pekeč Duro Dragan, 6 years

49. Pekeč Mile Dragic, 20 years

50. Dragica Pekeč Nikola, 8 yeras

51. Dusan Pekeč Duro, 6 years

52. Pekeč Nikola Ignjatije, 1 year

53. Pekeč Jeka, 24 years

54. Laze Pekeč Mile, 16 years old

55. Laze Pekeč Milka, 13 years

56. Pekeč Stojan Milka, 44

57. Pekeč Nicholas Lazo, 18

58. Pekeč Sara, 60 years old

59. Pekeč Soka, 3 years,

61. Mrkobrad Mica, 19

62. Mrkobrad Mila, 46 years

63. Mrkobrad Nikola, 44 years old

64. Dragan Pavkovic, 4 years

65. Dragica Pavkovic, 15 years

66. Dusan Pavkovic, 4 years

67. Pavkovic Duro, 6 years

68. Petar Pavkovic, 6 years

69. Anica Vuletic, 66 years old

70. Dejanovic Milan, 2 years

71. Sara Banda, 21 year old

72. MAZINJANIN Dragica, 34 years old

73. Pekeš Djuro, 40 years old

Note: From the number of 60 to 73 are noted the massacred Serbs from the following villages: Poljane Deli, Gornja Žrvnica, Polojslog Varos, Ruševice, bears. They were captured by the Ustasha in the forest, slaughtered and dumped in a mass grave Latićkama, where still rests 73 victims of the Croatian Ustasha genocide.

On the same day ie. 3. April 1942. Ustasha shot, massacred, killed with knives and spades in their houses in the same village Begovo Brdo:

1. Bastaja Bosiljka Michael, 34 years old

2.Bastaja Bosiljka Rade, 16 years old

3. Bastaja Rade Dragan, 4 years

4. Mice Bastaja Ljuba, 22 years old

5. Bastaja Rade Ljuba 2 years

6. Bastaja Cvijan Mara, 15 years

7. Bastaja Michael Rade, 64 years

8. Mihajlo Bastaja Mile, 45 years old

9. Bastaja Rade Nikola, 10 years

10. Bastaja Rade Petar, 20 years old

11. Bastaja Rade, 45 years old

12, Bastaja Ilija Rade, 39

13th Bastaja Petar Stana, 45 years old

14. Bastaja Stevan, 60

15th MAZINJANIN Mila, 44 years

16. MAZINJANIN Rade, 50 years

17. Pekeč Dragan Bogdan, 2 years

18. Pekeč Cvijan Rade, 60

19. Pekeč Milivoje Gojko, 3 years

20. Pekeč Sime Mico, 31 years old

21. Pekeč Rade Mila, 44 years

22. Pekeč Milivoj Sime, 11 years old

23. Pekeč Nikola Milka, 23 years old

24. Pekeč Vase Milka, 35 years old

25. Pekeč Nikola Mira, 9 years

26. Pekeč Rade Nikola, 42 years old

27. Pekeč Rade Nikola, at age 7

28. Pekeč Peter Rade, 41

29. Pekeč Sofrenija Rade, 50 years

30. Pekeč Sime Ranka, 17 years

31. Pekeč Nikola Sara, 40 years old

32. Pekeč Vasilja Savo, 60

33. Laze Pekeč Simo, 50 years

34. Dusan Pekeč Ana, 16 years old

35. Pekeč Rade Duro, 40 years

36. Pekeč Nikola Soka 5 years

37. Pekeč Rade Stanko, 45 years

38. Pekeč Vasilja Vaso, 52 years

39. Pekeč Janka Dragic, 38 years

40. Pekeč Nikola Branko, 4 years

41. Vukelic Miladina Danica, 13 years

42. Vukelic Radovan Dragisa, 9 years

43. Vukelic Milivoje Jeka, 20 years

44. Vukelic Milan Dragic, 50 years

45. Vukelic Janka Milka, 3 years

46. Vukelic Radovan Sara, 2 years

47. Vukelic Radovan Spasoje 10 years

48. Vukelic Rade Stoja, 5 years

Picture: The acts of murder and of the cruelty in the camp reached their peak in the late summer of 1942 when tens of thousands of Serbian villagers were deported to Jasenovac.

We invite all those who have additional information, documents related to this crime to contact us by e-mail: [email protected] , phone: 051/333-588, +387/65/511 -130, either at the Association Jadovno 1941. King Alfonso XIII 49a, Banja Luka, Republika Srpska.

