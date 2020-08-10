Syrian Tribe Declares Total War Against Occupying US Forces, SDF

DAMASCUS – A Syrian tribe in the eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor launched a popular resistance force against US troops and their allies, accusing the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of stealing the country’s resources.

The US-based Rai al-Youm newspaper said on its website on Monday that the tribe of Akidat announced in a statement the formation of a military council and launching popular resistance against the occupying US forces and their allied militants in an apparent direct accusation of the American troops of being behind the assassination of Matshar al-Hafl, a senior member of the tribe.

The statement also accused the SDF of stealing the country’s resources and killing its prominent figures. According to the statement, the elders and notable members of the tribe had held a meeting to take action against the American occupiers and the US-backed mercenaries and to liberate the Syrian territory.

The statement said they agreed to form a political council and a tribal army – to serve as its military wing – to manage the tribe’s affairs in cooperation with the relevant authorities. It added that the council has begun the practical steps towards the formation of the Akidat army to liberate Syrian territory in coordination with the regular Syrian Arab Army.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes and operations against what are said to be Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the government in Damascus or a United Nations mandate. Damascus has repeatedly condemned the airstrikes.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. The US has dispatched new deployments to the Syrian provinces of Hasaka and Deir Ez-Zor following the US government’s decision to keep hundreds of US troops in Syria to “secure” the country’s oilfields which Syrian troops have yet to retake from various foreign-backed (mostly NATO) terrorists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated that the US attempts to control Syria’s oilfields were illegal and amounted to robbery. Damascus is in great need of its major oil deposits in order to address its energy needs and rebuild the country amid crippling Western meddling and aggression.

The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed war since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Western world and its regional allies are aiding terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country. The Arab country is currently extracting oil at only 10 percent of its pre-war capacity.