Trending

Anglo 5Headline News

The First NATO: Re-assessing the Anglo-French Alliance of the 19th Century

By Matthew Ehret
0 139

During this lecture, Martin Sieff (award winning journalist with Sputnik News and Strategic Culture) delivers an explosive re-assessment of world history during the mid-late 19th century. Since many disturbing elements of history have begun to repeat in our modern age, it is vital to come to a greater awareness of this forgotten past now while there is time.

This presentation was a part of a larger series called “A Harmony of Interests: Inquiries into the True Nature of the American System”. Other presentations can be found here.

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Matthew Ehret182 posts 0 comments

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review and director of the Rising Tide Foundation (www.risingtidefoundation.net). He has published three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org) and can be contacted at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Comments