The First NATO: Re-assessing the Anglo-French Alliance of the 19th Century

During this lecture, Martin Sieff (award winning journalist with Sputnik News and Strategic Culture) delivers an explosive re-assessment of world history during the mid-late 19th century. Since many disturbing elements of history have begun to repeat in our modern age, it is vital to come to a greater awareness of this forgotten past now while there is time.

This presentation was a part of a larger series called “A Harmony of Interests: Inquiries into the True Nature of the American System”. Other presentations can be found here.