These Two Charts Should Land Dr. Fauci in Prison

By Jim Hoft – for Gateway Pundit —

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a leading non-partisan professional association of physicians across the United States.

- Advertisement -

Today the AAPS filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to compel the release to the public of hydroxychloroquine by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

Here are two charts that show hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness in treating the coronavirus.

Via AAPS from back in June

And here is another chart proving the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

What makes things worse is the fact that the federal government, the FDA and HHS, are withholding 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine that were donated to these agencies from the public.

The government already has the drug! They only have to distribute it.

In fact this letter below was sent out in June!



The doctors knew then hydroxychloroquine would treat COVID-19 and the government had a mountain of HCQ in storage!

Fauci is pushing fraudulent information to the public.

And tens of thousands of Americans have died due to his mistakes!

Via The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS):

Today the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons filed its motion for a preliminary injunction to compel release to the public of hydroxychloroquine by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), in AAPS v. HHS, No. 1:20-cv-00493-RJJ-SJB (W.D. Mich.). Nearly 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were donated to these agencies, and yet they have not released virtually any of it to the public. Millions of Americans fear attending political gatherings, religious services, and even large family get-togethers without the availability of early treatment if they were to contract COVID-19. Why should Americans have to wait until they or a loved one is on a ventilator before they gain access to medication to overcome this virus? “Why does the government continue to withhold more than 60 million doses of HCQ from the public?” asks Jane Orient, M.D., the Executive Director of AAPS. “This potentially life-saving medication is wasting away in government warehouses while Americans are dying from COVID-19.” Today AAPS files its motion for a preliminary injunction to compel the government to release HCQ from its stockpile to the public, which could then immediately benefit from it. Reports of an uptick in COVID-19 in Arizona and elsewhere could then be handled without irrational, unjustified limitations on this medication imposed by the FDA. AAPS agrees with President Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro, Ph.D., who decries the obstruction by officials within the FDA to making this medication available to the public. President Trump himself has successfully taken this medication as a preventative measure, so why can’t ordinary Americans?