Vax Wars – Eugenicist Gates vs Population Growth Putin – Who To Trust?

QUESTION: Hi Marty,

I am so grateful to you for your blog and what you are doing, fighting the good fight with your words of clarity!

Recently, the Russians have announced they have a vaccine for COVID-19. Immediately the mainstream media hyperventilated about it, or ignored it. If I was forced to choose between the vaccine endorsed by the “benevolent” Mr. Gates’ and the Russian one, I would choose the Russian one. Do you have any view on the game the Russians are playing here? Somehow I doubt they are into A population growth agenda, seeing as they offer cash to moms for having kids.

ANSWER: I agree. I would trust Putin before Bill Gates. He can deny the various conspiracy theories all he wants. This man is very dangerous, and I know for a FACT that people he is in partnerships with sold stocks and bonds at the top and even said it was because of a “virus.” He has pushed the destruction of the world economy and has strategic investments in everything he is pushing, right down to alternative meat production. He even had the audacity to tell Bloomberg News this will not end before the conclusion of 2021. He also said: “It’s ironic that people are questioning vaccines and we’re actually having to say, ‘Oh, my God, how else can you get out of a tragic pandemic?’”

I have stated that my cousin was taken to the hospital with COVID-19; they gave him hydroxychloroquine, and he was released in two days. Gates continues to put out false information claiming hydroxychloroquine carries with it the risk of “severe side effects” and arguing that medical officials should instead pursue the numerous “good therapeutic drugs” currently in development. He is absolutely lying! This would defeat his vaccine, which he intends to profit off of by charging each person on the planet $3 annually.

Gates has been funding experiments around the world, and nobody will dare stop him because, I believe, he has been bribing politicians from India to Africa and most other countries. He even launched an experiment in Italy. Gates has stated he wants immunity from lawsuits. Total immunity was given to vaccines by Congress. They can kill you, and you cannot sue. This is what is going on. If they are so safe, then why can you not file suit for damages? They can’t be that safe when they also ask for immunity. No other industry asks for such immunity. If auto manufacturers knew that your engine could blow up and kill you, but they were immune from suit, they would never fix the problem. Yet, Gates’ vaccine companies are completely immune. That does not give me any confidence in dealing with Gates or any company associated with him.