WATCH: Terrorist Ambush Which Killed a Russian General And a Syrian Commander

Deir Ez-Zor. Syria – On 18 August 2020, a Russian major general was killed and two Russian servicemen wounded when an improvised explosive device went off near a Russian convoy in eastern Syria on Tuesday, news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying. The blast also killed Muhammad Tiisir Az-Zahir, the commander of the loyalist Syrian National Defense Forces of the city of Mayadin.

The Defense Ministry of Russia said that the IED went off while the convoy was returning from a humanitarian operation near the city of Deir Ez-Zor, in eastern Syria. The statement, released to the Interfax, RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies, said the three servicemen were wounded in the blast and that a senior military advisor with the rank of a major general died while being evacuated and provided with medical assistance.

A video appeared which captured the moment of the explosion which mortally wounded Major General Vyacheslav Gladkih and the commander of the National Defense Forces of the city of Mayadin Muhammad Tiisir Az-Zahir, as well as several Russian and Syrian servicemen in the province of Deir Ez-Zor. The footage shows that the IED went off after Russian and Syrian soldiers stopped and went out of their armored vehicles.