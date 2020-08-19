WMD Hoaxer Colin Powell Who Lied US Into Iraq War Says Biden Will Bring ‘Shared Values Back to White House’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Secretary of State Colin Powell gave a full-throated endorsement of 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying the two “shared common values” while slamming the administration of President Donald Trump for “sowing division between Americans”.

The retired George Bush-era diplomat and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff addressed the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, insisting that Biden would “restore the country’s leadership and moral authority”, and that Trump could only offer “flattery to dictators and despots”, RT reported.

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops, in the same way he would his own family,” Powell stated during his short speech, adding, “For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families, sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe.” “Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute… You will never doubt that he will stand with our friends, and stand up to our adversaries, never the other way around,” he stressed.

Though Powell had already thrown his weight behind Biden’s candidacy in June – the latest in a series of Democratic candidates he has supported in recent years, among them Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – until Tuesday he had never addressed a Democratic convention.

His talk of “shared values” and “moral superiority” elicited massive backlash online, however, as critics rushed to recall Powell’s key role in launching the invasion of Iraq in 2003, in which over a million Iraqis lost their lives to violence and deprivation, in addition to thousands of American servicemen.