A New Course Exploring the Role of Creative Reason in Shaping History and Geopolitics

The American University of Moscow has just unveiled a new bi-weekly course in geopolitics under the theme of “Saving the Planet: Exploring the Role of Creative Reason in Shaping History and Geopolitics” at a time when such a crash course is needed more than ever. Since many modern universities have failed to present students or even many professors with the techniques, methods of analysis or even intellectual and moral freedom to ponder those causal principles of history that have given rise to our present global crises that threaten both civilization and life on earth more broadly, Dr. Edward Lozansky (President of American University of Moscow) has initiated this opportunity for people of all ages (but with a focus on youth) to learn from experts in the field of geopolitics.

While each course is open for all to join, the focus is on young people who unfortunately represent a diminishing proportion of those alive who are both aware and appropriately concerned with the threat of a new nuclear holocaust threatening humanity. In order to infuse knowledge, and discussion around the ideas necessary to save humanity during this precarious age and ensure a durable future for the species, each presentation will feature between 6-8 speakers who each hold decades of expertise and insights in their respective fields and walks of life. Each class will be open to questions from the audience.

On the Russia House registration page, Dr. Lozansky has announced that “those who regularly attend and do the home work which is writing assigned essays will receive certificates from the American University in Moscow and International Center for Public Diplomacy”.

The speakers of the first inaugural class of September 24th featured below included Glenn Diesen (University of Norway), David Foglesong (Rutgers University), Martin Hellman (Stanford University), James Jatras (Former US Diplomat and Senate Foreign Policy Advisor), Peter Kuznick (American University in Washington, DC), Herbert Reginbogin (Catholic University of America) and Edward Lozansky (American University in Moscow).

To sign up, click here.

https://youtu.be/SbI-fykxIoo