Canadian Brainwashing Corporation Touts Compliance Over Science

By John CA Manley – Originally at OffGuardian – Published Sep 5, 2020 FRN

The CBC (the Canadian Brainwashing Corporation) published an article about Saturday’s lockdown protest in Ottawa. It heralds with this ironic deck:

“Online misinformation about pandemic safety measures thriving.”

Ironic, because CBC’s website has been one of the most abhorrent purveyor of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 “pandemic.”

The article demonstrates the CBC’s lack of journalistic integrity by describing the protesters as “venting their frustrations over science-backed measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Notice how they said “science-backed” instead of “evidence-based”?

Science-backed could simply mean a scientist with a theory. It’s a careful choice of words considering that the evidence shows that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, and “safety” measures are ineffective and far from safe.

Furthermore, why would it make people more safe if we “slow the spread,” as they say? Clearly, hospitals in Canada are nowhere near maximum capacity. COVID patients are not overflowing into emergency tent clinics.

According to Health Canada only 2,335 people in a country of 37 million were admitted to ICU. Which is an interesting number, considering that we (apparently) have had 9,120 deaths from COVID-19. That means that 75% of those who died from COVID never received the coveted care we are being forced to social distance for.

According to a 2015 Critical Care report Canada has 3,170 ICU beds capable of ventilation. That leaves 700 ventilators that never pumped a lung. Not that we would have needed that many, since only 466 of ICU patients actually received mechanical ventilation.

Of course, we have no idea how many of those COVID cases were also suffering from the flu or had other pre-existing conditions. The coronavirus was merely at the “scene of the crime” (if you believe the PCR witness).

So how can the CBC claim that COVID-19 containment measures are about “safety.” What’s safe about driving millions of people into poverty? Unless they are talking about saving the reputation of politicians. And that’s why people are protesting. The rest of their illogical smear piece focused on protestors’ opposition to being forced to wear mask.

BE KIND, DON’T SUPPORT MEDICAL TYRANNY BY WEARING A MASK

“[Mask wearing has] been shown to be a very effective public health measure,” claims Dr. Craig Jenne, an infectious disease researcher at the University of Alberta. He was quoted in CBC’s latest corona propaganda piece where they belittled Canadians protesting the corona “safety” measures being enforced upon them.

So how does Jenne know mask-wearing has been “a very effective public health measure”? I guess it depends what “effect” Health Canada was aiming for. Mindless servitude or improved health?

If it’s the latter then I assume Health Canada has a control group in some remote corner of Newfoundland where the population observed all the new normal dictates sans the masks?

- Advertisement -

Otherwise, is Jenne just guessing? Is he possibly confusing personal bias with objective science? After all, the government’s own documents admit that seven randomized controlled trials (with verified outcomes) show masks don’t stop primary or secondary infection.

But the CBC article likes to skip pesky facts and stick to the opinions of “experts” on the government’s payroll. Of course, Jenne did share one fact with us:

We know, for example, that masks can reduce the transmission and spread of droplets by more than six-fold.”

Yes, we know masks stop droplets. I don’t need intravital microscopy and a degree in spitology to see that. Now, if it’s a six-fold reduction, that’s well, interesting. I guess. More vital is that despite the fact masks do such a wonderful job of collecting spit in front of your mouth…they still do not decrease viral infection in any way.

Jenne then tries to excuse the fact that mandatory masking violates the Canadian Bill of Rights:

Wearing a mask is not a large ask and [it] is not an arduous process to literally protect the lives of people in your community.”

Sure, if they did protect anyone, which as far as we know, after 20 years of testing, they do not. So stop suggesting people who don’t wear masks are putting people at risk, because you have no proof. It seems far more likely that those wearing masks are putting people at risk of living in a deranged germaphobic society under a tyrannical regime absent of even the facade of democracy.

Jenne’s concludes with another illogical point:

If we can do our part to keep viral numbers down, we can protect [those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons].”

Protect? Even the most official, optimistic and unscientific rhetoric admits that masks would only delay someone from contracting a virus, not prevent it.

As Albert Camus wrote:

The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.”

A good conscience is the last thing they need. I refuse the mask by claiming an ethical-religious exemption. And the two times I had to wear one, I wore a Guy Fawkes mask of dissent.

Please, consider doing the same. Be kind, and do not support this violation of freedom, science and humanity in any way.

John C. A. Manley has spent over a decade ghostwriting for medical doctors, as well as naturopaths, chiropractors and Ayurvedic physicians. He publishes the COVID-19(84) Red Pill Daily Briefs – an email-based newsletter dedicated to preventing the governments of the world from using an exaggerated pandemic as an excuse to violate our freedom, health, privacy, livelihood and humanity. He is also writing a novel, COVID-27: A Dystopian Love Story. Visit his website at: MuchAdoAboutCorona.ca