China And Russia to Join Forces in Space, Set up a New Satellite Internet Network

BEIJING/MOSCOW – China and Russia have started the realization of a joint space program aiming to set up a network of low-orbit satellites for the purpose of making high-speed Internet available to as many users as possible, Maksim Akimov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, said in a statement.

“Our two countries (Russia and China) are launching a very interesting project to deploy a group of satellites in order to ensure that anyone can have access to a high-speed Internet connection. The details of the project are currently being finalized,” Deputy Prime Minister explained.

In earlier statements, it was announced that the satellite network will most likely be set up in a similar manner as used in the OneWeb and Starlink systems.