“I Said No”

The Self-Deceit & Defeat of Aleksandar Vucic

“It is impossible to calculate the moral mischief, if I may so express it, that mental lying has produced in society. When a man has so far corrupted and prostituted the chastity of his mind, as to subscribe his professional belief to things he does not believe, he has prepared himself for the commission of every other crime” -Thomas Paine

Serbia’s President Vucic met Trump at the White House and came away with a ‘small victory.’ Or so he seems to think. This self-appointed, clueless king needs a new vizier:

“I said ‘no’ at the toughest place in the world.

“Now I can officially say that I said what I said regarding recognizing Kosovo at the most difficult place in the world. In the room where I was sitting, there were Pence, Kushner, Johnson, Grenell, O’Brien, a hundred times more powerful people than me. This was a problem for them. I’m not interested in form and chairs” -Aleksandar Vucic [1]

Well, I think Vucic should have been interested in the visual message of the ‘chair’ he’d sent around the world when his “No” had (in actuality) multiplied into entirely too many cases of ‘Yes’ recalling this next image:

^ Aleksandar Vucic meets ‘Trump in drag’

In short, Vucic was out of his league and got ‘played.’ Now he has to explain away what he had signed:

What Trump’s cabal of criminals perfectly understood when they invited Vucic to Washington was, that Vucic would absolutely be required (a small matter of domestic politics) to say “No” to the constitutionally prohibited explicit recognition of Kosovo as an independent state. [2]

After the Americans placing precisely that (recognition of Kosovo as an independent state) in the initial draft, the ‘bait and switch’ was delivered; Vucic got the ‘Point 10’ or explicit recognition of Kosovo independence removed, only to be provided a document with thinly concealed recognition of Kosovo as an independent state or (that is to say) a document with multiple cases of implicit recognition of Kosovo independence. Then, our ill-advised King Vucic was so relieved at Point 10 having been removed, he signed it. His Vizier failed him.

Now, let’s have a bit of a closer look.

Implementation of joint infrastructure agreements (highway, railroad etc) with a political entity that presently controls, and seeks the independence of Kosovo, equals implicit recognition of an independent Kosovo; the legal point here is, this act confers legitimacy on a political force in violation of the Serbian constitution but nevertheless subjects Serbia to principles of international law. Much of what follows would be subject to the same principle where one cannot do any ‘de jure’ business with an entity and subsequently claim that same entity has no legal competence (the international law’s ‘rule of reciprocity.’) [3]

Joint operation of the Merdare ‘common crossing point’ will be read (in future) as a strong indicator Serbia recognizes Merdare as an international border crossing per the principle laid out in the preceding paragraph (reciprocity) for the simple fact the administration on the Kosovo side considers itself an independent state.

Serbia and Kosovo separately joining the ‘Mini-Schengen Zone’ is outright de facto recognition of Kosovo as an independent state. In a case where Serbia did NOT recognize Kosovo’s independence, Kosovo could only enter the ‘Mini Schengen’ as a part of Serbia with Mini Schengen consisting solely of Albania, Macedonia & Serbia. Mini-Schengen is proposed as a trade association of independent states. Serbia agreeing to sign on to Mini Schengen as a peer to Kosovo is practically a recognition of independence given to Kosovo.

Accepting the US Department of Energy to draw up plans to “share” Lake Gazivoda is a strongly implicit recognition of Kosovo’s independence, because as a matter of fact a nation-state does not ‘share’ its water with a territory on peer terms except that territory were an independent state. If Serbia were sovereign over Kosovo, it would not ‘share’ but ‘assign’ water to that province.

Agreeing to refrain from any action communicating to other nations that Kosovo should not be recognized as an independent state speaks for itself.

Other points:

Diversifying energy supplies, example given, sets up possibility of taking business concessions from state controlled corporations like Gazprom and giving them to utterly uncontrolled and ruthless outlaw Western corporations like Chevron (the language is too broad & non-specific.) [4], [5]

Giving an “An international, US International Development Finance Corporation full time presence in Belgrade, Serbia” accomplishes two things, neither good for Serbia. 1) this will give the American corporate oligarchs an inside track on the privatization of what remains of Serbia’s state owned assets and 2) will give the Central Intelligence Agency a parallel track to penetrate every aspect of Serbia’s economy; pointing to the US International Development Finance Corporation is a USA government subsidiary of USAID. USAID is at the nexus of American ‘color revolution’ policies and firmly grounded in CIA history where the clandestine ‘Operations Division’ does NOT support American democratic principles (the USAID cover story) but in actuality supports acquisition and control of resources & markets by major American corporations. [6], [7]

Demanding Serbia dismantle its 5G is the USA using Serbia to stick a thumb in the eye of China.

- Advertisement -

Enhanced airline passenger & crime information sharing with the Pristina criminals who should be in a cell at the Hague, together with the entity (USA intelligence services) that created al-Qaida, is nothing short of a bad cosmic joke. What crime groups will that information be shared with? How will it compromise Serbia’s security structures?

The next bad joke is the idea there can be sincere “interfaith dialogue” with Salafi & Wahhabi radicals, currently free to proselytize throughout Kosovo. [8]

The bad joke after that is a double: concerning locating missing bodies, do you suppose ‘Pristina’ is going to locate and repatriate bodies of Serbs disappeared and harvested for organs? Who would believe that? The other problem with ‘reconciliation’ is the idea dislocated Serbs are going to be welcomed back and their properties restored; this had already been a demand of the UN for two decades with practically nothing more accomplished than ongoing abuse of those Serbs who did not (yet) leave Kosovo. [9], [10]

^ It’s not the ethnic Serbs in helmets & masks with weapons

The Western model that legalizes homosexuality practically demands ‘gay evangelism’ that radicalizes conservative societies into opposition. Serbia should be careful with Richard Grenell’s pet point; it is one thing to be tolerant, it is another thing altogether to push homosexuality in a culture’s face, a habit of numerous Western societies. Serbia risks unnecessarily alienating other nations with this agreement’s paragraph made with a gun pushed against Serbia’s back. And the joke element: what fool would believe for one millisecond that Kosovo’s growing Salafi society will do anything but de facto criminalize homosexuality in actual social practice? [11]

Certainly Serbia’s nasty reputation for trafficking weapons to proxy terrorist organizations should not benefit Hezbollah (or otherwise benefit any de facto warring party in the Middle East) but there is a magnificent hypocrisy in the demand by the USA that Serbia must ban Hezbollah, when it was the USA created al-Qaida (which splintered, one faction becoming Islamic State), with the USA now dictating who is a terrorist organization. [12], [13]

Finally, Serbia’s reward that came with Vucic agreeing to move Serbia’s embassy to Jerusalem was delivered within the hour of his signing; when Israel recognized Kosovo as an independent, sovereign nation and the humiliation was complete. [14]

[1] https://www.b92.net/eng/news/politics.php?yyyy=2020&mm=09&dd=10&nav_id=109215

[2] https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/Serbia_2006.pdf

[3] https://scholarship.law.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1509&context=cilj

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gazprom

[5] https://www.donzigerlaw.com/press-releases/2018/3/13/chevron-selling-major-oil-assets-in-canada-while-trying-to-escape-95b-pollution-debt-owed-to-rainforest-villagers

[6] http://colorrevolutionsandgeopolitics.blogspot.com/2011/04/from-archives-philip-agee-terrorism-and.html

[7] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Document:Privatization_for_Dummies_%E2%80%93_The_Nuts_%26_Bolts_of_The_World%27s_Biggest_Scam

[8] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_propagation_of_Salafism_and_Wahhabism_by_region#Kosovo

[9] https://balkaninsight.com/2015/09/04/kosovo-organ-trafficking-how-the-claims-were-exposed-09-04-2015-1/

[10] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66pG9r7q8G8

[11] https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2020/09/07/richard-grenell-white-house-press-decriminalise-homosexuality-sham-serbia-kosovo/

[12] http://armswatch.com/us-task-force-smoking-gun-smuggles-weapons-to-syria-serbia-files-part-2/

[13] http://www.theinsider.org/news/article.asp?id=0228

[14] https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/serbia-to-move-embassy-to-jerusalem-normalize-relations-with-israel-trump-says-1.9129600