Iraq or Iran? Biden Forgets Which War he Voted For as His Progressive Dementia Kicks in Again

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a Florida speech promoting The Atlantic’s anonymously-sourced story that President Donald Trump allegedly called veterans “losers” and “suckers”, Joe Biden added more gaffes to his list, including mixing up Iran with Iraq. Biden made the slip-up when holding up his daily schedule, which he said has daily updates on US troop deaths overseas, RT reported.

“US troops died in Iran and Afghanistan, 6,000, as of today, 923,” the former vice president and ex-senator, who voted for the Iraq War, stated. “Not roughly 6,900 — 923, because every one of these fallen angels left behind a family, left behind a community. There is an empty seat at that table now,” he added. “Joe Biden doesn’t know the difference between Iran and Iraq, but wants to be president of the United States,” Twitter user Joel Fischer tweeted.

As noted by some on social media, this is the second time Biden has mixed up the two countries in a speech addressing foreign policy. In January, he referred to Iran twice when talking about a vote in Iraq’s parliament. Biden’s support of the invasion and occupation Iraq and his verbal gaffes have been used by Trump and other critics who argue against his potential presidency.

Another gaffe highlighted on social media from Tuesday’s speech was Biden calling his potential administration the “Harris-Biden administration”. This was less than a day after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris referred to their administration as the “Harris administration” before quickly correcting herself.

“He’s not wrong,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in reaction to the mix-up. “Ironically this is the most cogent thing he’s said in weeks,” author Dave Rubin added.

Biden’s progressive dementia is obviously kicking in, despite some mainstream media’s attempts to hide or downplay it. Even his closest allies acknowledge that there’s a big chance that the 78-year-old would be unable to complete a presidential term. This also includes Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, whose Freudian slip during yesterday’s public address might turn out prophetic if Biden is to be elected.