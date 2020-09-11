Is The US Really Building Trump’s ‘Super-Nuke’?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Among the explosive revelations from journalist Bob Woodward’s new book on the President of United States Donald Trump is that the president claimed the US has developed a “secret new weapons system” – possibly a thermonuclear one, projected to be mounted on a new ICBM.

In one of the many interviews he gave Woodward for the upcoming book, “Rage”, Trump – who has pulled the US out of several arms control treaties – discussed the alleged “threat” from North Korea in the first year of his term and the extent to which the US was braced for a nuclear confrontation. According to The Washington Post, this is where he boasted of the new development.

“I have built a nuclear – a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before,” Woodward quotes the president telling him, adding, “We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There’s nobody – what we have is incredible.”

It is unclear from the quoted excerpt whether Trump specifically meant a new nuclear system, but Woodward apparently did independently confirm that a new weapons system exists.

In the absence of any further detail, the reaction from weapons control experts has been mixed. Many have pointed out that given Trump’s tendency toward hyperbole, it is quite possible he was alluding to either a minor development of an existing weapon and not a new technology.

James Acton, co-director of the Carnegie Nuclear Policy Programme, speculated that given the timing of the discussion Woodward describes, Trump might have been referring to the new lower-yield warheads fitted to Trident D5 missiles that were announced in 2018 and first deployed at the end of 2019 – the timing of the first deployment having been classified.

“I don’t believe that the US could build an actually new nuclear weapon in secret,” he wrote, noting, “Too much money for classified budgets. Too many people involved for it not to leak.”

Andrew Facini, a nuclear weapons expert at the Harvard Extension School, ran through a list of possible candidates for Trump’s secret new system in a Twitter thread, concluding that given Woodward had confirmed that whatever Trump referred to did in fact exist, it was probably either “something mundane they told Trump was awesome in order to sell it” or “something truly new we still don’t know about and he shouldn’t have blabbed”.

What it could really be

The Pentagon has handed arms manufacturer Northrop Grumman a colossal $13.3 billion contract to develop a new ICBM to replace the Minuteman III missile, part of a sweeping modernization effort to update the US’ nuclear triad, RT reported on Wednesday.