WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, stated that the mythical “Russian interference” in the upcoming election poses a “potential threat” to her and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s bid to unseat President Donald Trump in November.

“I am clear that Russia interfered in the [presidential election] of 2016,” Harris said on CNN’s “State of the Union”, noting that she serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has published reports on the interference. “I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election and that Russia will be at the front of line,” Harris added.

Asked if Russian interference could cost the Biden-Harris ticket the election in the fall, Harris stressed,

“Theoretically, of course.” “We have to be a realist, and I’m a realist about it. Joe’s a realist about it,” Harris continued.

In addition to the supposed “Russian interference”, Harris noted alleged issues surrounding voter suppression, highlighting the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder that she said “gutted” the Voting Rights Act as well as what she called Trump’s efforts to “convince” voters not to believe in the integrity of the voting system.

“These things are all at play,” Harris stated.

She added that she and Biden are “very realistic” that “obstacles” will be placed in front of American voters “until the Democratic ticket wins” and can “put some teeth back” in the Voting Rights Act and bring confidence back to the elections system. But she announced the Biden campaign will “surpass” those challenges.

The so-called “Russian meddling” in the 2016 US presidential election, better known as Russiagate, is a debunked Deep State-backed conspiracy theory which was pushed by the mainstream media in an attempt to delegitimize the election due to Hilary Clinton’s defeat. President Trump himself has repeatedly denied the accusation that “Russian interference” helped his 2016 presidential campaign, calling it a hoax.