MOSCOW/BRUSSELS – The refusal of the European Union and the United States of America to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the only legitimate president of Belarus is against the international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement.

“We do not welcome such decisions [as a refusal to recognize Lukashenko] that were made in some European countries. We think these decisions are against the international law,” Peskov told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.

The spokesman added that this refusal to recognize Lukashenko was in fact “covert” interference in Belarusian affairs. Peskov stressed that the position of these European countries would not impact the state and prospects of the Russian-Belarusian relationship.

Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in as the Belarusian president on Wednesday. The United States and its satellites in the European Union have already condemned the inauguration and “do not consider” Lukashenko to be the legitimate president. Reacting to the EU and US actions, Lukashenko said that a presidential inauguration is the internal affair of Belarus and that the country is not obliged to inform other states about it.

On August 9, the NATO/EU-backed Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The foreign-backed opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. All major opposition, leaders, including Tikhanovskaya, left Belarus and moved to EU states.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly slammed NATO and the EU nations for direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. The West has supported and incited violence by the opposition, similar to the NATO-backed coup in Ukraine, including (luckily foiled) terrorist attacks. Moscow has also voiced its anger over foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and offered full support to the country.