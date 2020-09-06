Let’s Make a Deal: Trump Proposes Syria Oil Deal – Russia in, Iran out

WASHINGTON D.C – The United States is adjusting its own policy in Syria, taking into account the current realities against the backdrop of sharp criticism from Russia, while the State Department is calling for the withdrawal of Iranian and Iranian-backed forces from the Syrian Arab Republic, but not for the removal of Russian troops from the SAR. With President Donald Trump recently calling the US mission in Syria “exclusively oil-related,” forces in the Middle East country and abroad have accurately described the US as “stealing” Syrian oil and the murky nature of its goals in the nearly ten-year conflict in the SAR. Newsweek reported on this as well.

Despite the fact that Trump admitted to “switching attention” of the United States from the fight against the terrorist group Daesh (“Islamic State”, IS, ISIS ) to Syrian oil, the protection of the fields of which in the east of the country is entrusted to the Arab-Kurdish alliance of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), officials in Washington, as if nothing had changed, claim that his plan was “consistent.” The US State Department also says that nothing has changed in American policy in the Syrian direction. But the only “consistency” in the foreign policy department is that it is anti-Iranian.

“We have been very clear about our shared political goals in Syria,” a State Department official told Newsweek. – The political goals of the United States towards Syria have been consistent and remain unchanged. This is a long-term defeat of ISIS and Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia. – Ed .), An irreversible political solution to the Syrian conflict in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the elimination of all forces supported by Iran. “

“These three overarching goals are interconnected, as they are all necessary to achieve sustainable peace for the Syrian people,” added the State Department.

Meanwhile, it is clear from Moscow’s reaction that it did not appreciate Washington’s “consent” to “see Russians in Syria” in the future, Newsweek notes. In a joint statement this week, Russia and Syria condemned the “illegal presence of the United States and its allies in the territories of a sovereign Syrian state.” It also condemned the recent granting by the US authorities of a license to one of the American oil companies to produce oil in Syria.

The United States is trying to give the “oil mission” launched by it in Syria a new coalition character, persuading to participate in it not only local forces in the person of the SDF, but also the allied Arab countries. Saudi Arabia has deployed about two dozen of its troops at a US military base in the oil-rich northeastern province of Hasake in Syria, the Pan-Arab Al-Mayadin television station, headquartered in Beirut, reported on August 28. It was alleged that about 20 Saudi soldiers, led by an officer named Saud al-Jogaifi, arrived at the US base in the city of Al-Shaddadi. According to an al-Mayadin source, the Saudi contingent was deployed as part of an American convoy from the Taji camp, located 20 kilometers north of Baghdad.

Back in December last year, informed local sources, on condition of anonymity, told the Arab service of the Turkish state news agency Anadolu that dozens of Saudi soldiers had arrived at Syria’s largest oil field, Al-Omar in Deir ez-Zor province, by helicopter. Then it was indicated that the military of the Arab monarchy had to guard the Saudi and Egyptian experts who had appeared in the area of ​​the Syrian oil field a week earlier and were allegedly hired to work for the state oil company Saudi Aramco. The dispatch of Saudi troops to the Al-Omar area coincided with the arrival of about 30 trucks carrying earthmoving and drilling equipment.

The United States should immediately end its occupation of oil facilities in northeastern Syria, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the World Organization Vasily Nebenzya said at a July 23 UN Security Council meeting.… “We reiterate our call on the United States to immediately end its occupation of the Syrian Arab Republic and return its natural resources to a government that can protect the environment,” said the permanent representative. The Russian diplomat also drew attention to reports in the Western media that “the barbaric methods of US oil production could lead to an environmental disaster in northeastern Syria and Iraq.” “Syria loses up to $ 40 million monthly due to lack of access to its oil fields. Returning them to the Syrian government would be better help from the United States than the donor contribution announced at a conference in Brussels, ”Nebenzya said.

We will remind, the United States earlier began to form a special unit in Syria to protect oil fields in the areas east of the Euphrates River. According to local sources, ethnic Arabs from the Syrian Democratic Forces, the backbone of which are formed by the Kurdish People’s Self-Defense Forces, were involved in the special forces. The task of the “special forces” is to counter possible attacks by pro-Iranian fighters stationed in the province of Deir ez-Zor, who support the government forces of Bashar al-Assad.