MAJOR: China Warns US is Plotting New Wave of Color Revolutions in Asia

BEIJING – In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that some foreign (presumably Western and Western-allied) powers seek to launch a new round of color revolutions in Asia and thus destabilize the region.
“Recently, relations between China and its neighboring countries have been developing in a positive direction. At the same time, global instability has been on the rise, and global security faces new challenges and threats. International terror organizations and the ‘three powers of evil’ [terrorism, extremism, and separatism] have ramped up their activities in the region,” he said in his interview for Xinhua Thursday in the wake of his visit to Russia.
“Some foreign powers use various pretexts to meddle in the region’s internal affair and even seek to launch a new wave of color revolutions,” the top Chinese diplomat continued.
“A the same time, in a bid to retain the unipolar supremacy, [some foreign powers] come up with all sorts of lies, deliberately defame China, Russia and other rapidly developing countries, they exert unjustified pressure, even forcing some countries to choose its allies, seeking to start a new Cold War,” Chinese Foreign Minister added.
According to Minister Wang Yi, “Such behavior, which undermines the boundaries of the international relations, does not comply with common interests of the countries of the world”, and “Such actions will not be approved by the international community and, undoubtedly, will leave an inglorious trace in history.”
The Chinese foreign minister also noted that Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia are crucially important northern and northwestern neighbors of the People’s Republic of China.
“China pays a lot of attention to the situation in the region and honestly hopes for long-term stability, development and prosperity of all countries [of the region],” he concluded.
The statement is obviously a warning in regards to possible (or even likely) destabilizing actions by the United States and its allies and satellites in Asia. Relations between China and the US have deteriorated significantly in recent years, mostly due to US attempts to curb China’s economic and technological boom, which the US sees as a threat to its hegemony and (until recently) unchecked aggression across the globe.