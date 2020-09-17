MAJOR: China Warns US is Plotting New Wave of Color Revolutions in Asia

“Recently, relations between China and its neighboring countries have been developing in a positive direction. At the same time, global instability has been on the rise, and global security faces new challenges and threats. International terror organizations and the ‘three powers of evil’ [terrorism, extremism, and separatism] have ramped up their activities in the region,” he said in his interview for Xinhua Thursday in the wake of his visit to Russia.

“Some foreign powers use various pretexts to meddle in the region’s internal affair and even seek to launch a new wave of color revolutions,” the top Chinese diplomat continued.

“A the same time, in a bid to retain the unipolar supremacy, [some foreign powers] come up with all sorts of lies, deliberately defame China, Russia and other rapidly developing countries, they exert unjustified pressure, even forcing some countries to choose its allies, seeking to start a new Cold War,” Chinese Foreign Minister added.

According to Minister Wang Yi, “Such behavior, which undermines the boundaries of the international relations, does not comply with common interests of the countries of the world”, and “Such actions will not be approved by the international community and, undoubtedly, will leave an inglorious trace in history.”