MAJOR: Lawyer Claims Trump Offered to Pardon Assange if he Discloses Source of DNC Emails Leak

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A lawyer of Julian Assange said representatives of President Donald Trump offered the Wikileaks founder a pardon if he disclosed the source of a hack of Democratic email servers during the 2016 election.

That is what Assange lawyer Jennifer Robinson told a London court on Friday, saying she witnessed a meeting in which former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Charles Johnson, then Trump campaign associate, suggested the two sides trade the name of the hacking source for a possible pardon, The Independent reported.

“The proposal put forward by Congressman Rohrabacher was that Mr. Assange identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some form of pardon,” Robinson told the UK court in a witness statement.

Assange is resisting extradition to the United States for allegedly releasing classified documents in 2010 and 2011. The US president has in the past said he never floated a pardon for the Wikileaks founder. Another Assange lawyer earlier this year said a pardon was floated if the Wikileaks founder denied any Russian involvement in a 2017 dump by the organization of Democratic documents.

At that time, Trump denied the accusation.