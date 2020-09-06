MAJOR: Rising tensions sees Turkish tanks move towards border with Greece

ANKARA – Turkish military authorities are moving tank unit to the border with Greece, as tensions arise out of a border dispute relating to the sea shelf of Greek islands. According to the Ihlas agency, tractors carrying 40 tanks left the Reyhanli area in Hatay province on the border with Syria.

Afterwards, according to the source, military equipment will be delivered by train to the western province of Edirne on the border with Greece.

Previously, on August 6th the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Egypt signed an agreement on the demarcation of sea zones in the Mediterranean. The document has already been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries. According to Athens, the agreement with Egypt secures the right of the Greek islands to the sea shelf and the exclusive economic zone.

Ankara said it did not recognize the document and sent its research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by a group of warships for seismic exploration on the Greek offshore shelf off Kastelorizo. In response, Greece has brought its armed forces on alert and announced that it will defend its sovereign rights.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis previously announced his readiness to negotiate with Turkey to resolve conflicts around the borders in the Eastern Mediterranean, as soon as “Turkish threats and provocations” come to an end. This is a developing story that FRN is following closely.