MAJOR: WHO Admits Gates-Backed Vaccine Caused Recent Polio Outbreak in Africa

GENEVA – In a major development, the World Health Organization (WHO) is finally admitting that the vaccines pushed by the likes of oligarch Bill Gates and similar globalist technocrats have caused a polio outbreak in Sudan.

As a result, this polio outbreak is now spreading outside of Sudan to neighboring countries.

In the confession, they say that several children – one from South Darfur and another from Gedarif – had already been paralyzed as a result of being administered the oral polio vaccine. The outbreak reportedly is spreading to Chad and Cameroon now.

“Sequencing of viruses isolated in Sudan so far reflects that the viruses are related with viruses reported earlier in neighboring Chad from where there were multiple separate introductions into Sudan from Chad. There is local circulation in Sudan and continued sharing of transmission with Chad,” the WHO wrote in their official statement.

It was the same WHO which just last week was boasting about eradicating the wild polio virus from the African continent. But in their latest confession, they concluded that their own vaccines are responsible for the rapid spread of the virus throughout Africa.

These type of vaccinations are being pushed with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation., the infamous organization behind a sinister eugenicist network known as the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). This raises very large questions about why there has been such a strong push to foist shots into third-world children all around the world.

“Through polio eradication efforts, GPEI partners have learned how to overcome logistical, geographic, social, political, cultural, ethnic, gender, financial, and other barriers to working with people in the poorest and least accessible areas. The fight against polio has created new ways of addressing human health in the developing world—through political engagement, funding, planning and management strategies, research, and more,” the group writes on their official website.

“We support efforts to tailor communications to particular social, cultural, and political contexts to build demand for vaccination and to dispel myths about the safety and efficacy of vaccines,” they write.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ‘Children’s Health Defense Team’ writes on September 3rd: