Maniac Grifter Saakashvili cannot deceive the Georgian people – Garibashvili

The population of Georgia doubts the sincerity of the apology of the “insane” Mikhail Saakashvili , who is “obsessed with the desire for power,” Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili told reporters , commenting on the statement of the third president of the country about his desire to return to his homeland.

“I didn’t want to talk about this person, but since you are asking, I’ll tell you my opinion. Of course, not only I doubt his sincerity, but, probably, the entire population – he allegedly apologizes. In general, all his words are a demonstration of lies. We remember Saakashvili as one of the most disgraceful commanders in chief. I will say this from the position of this army. During the August war, we saw him sprawled on the ground. He left to the members of his team an example of the most cowardly, fearful commander-in-chief, ”the minister said.

According to Garibashvili, “this crazy maniac is so ignorant” that he thinks “to deceive the Georgian people again.”

“In no case! Today, another reality in Georgia and our citizens, voters very correctly assess his legacy, what he left behind and in general his false promises. Such shameful rulers will not only be able to return, but also remain in politics in our country. The general task of our political force, voters should be the complete withdrawal of this destructive, treacherous force, the “National Movement” and its leader from the political field. And we will do it as a result of the elections, ”Garibashvili said.

On August 27, ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili , who is currently a citizen of Ukraine and holds the post of chairman of the Executive Committee of Reforms of this country, circulated an election video, in which he admitted the mistakes made during the years of the rule of the United National Movement party he founded. , and announced his return to his homeland.