Navalny Novichok Fraud: Moscow says NATO Developed Novichok Themselves

MOSCOW – Moscow has accused Western countries and NATO structures of the fact that for many years they themselves carried out secret work with substances from the Novichok group.

The corresponding statement was published on September 5th on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was a response to the statements of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Germany and France.

“In connection with the categorical assertions that toxic chemical compounds of nerve-paralytic action, which in the West are called“ Novice ”, were developed here, it is necessary to recall the following. For a number of years, specialists from many Western countries and specialized NATO structures have worked on the compounds included in this extensive group of chemical substances, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that numerous statements about the situation around blogger Alexei Navalny are hostile to Russia.

They also recalled that in the United States “developers of technologies for their combat use have been officially issued more than one and a half hundred patents.”

On September 4th, the Foreign Ministers of Germany and France, following the meeting, published a joint statement on the situation with Navalny. They stated the importance of an “explanation” from Russia in connection with the discovery in Germany of data on Navalny’s poisoning with a substance from the Novichok group.

On September 2, the German government, relying on data from a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr, announced that the samples of Navalny, who was in a coma, contained “unequivocal evidence” of a chemical substance of the nerve agent of the Novichok group.

On this occasion, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel immediately followed , in which she demanded an explanation from the Russian government.

At the same time, some members of the Bundestag voiced demands on the German government to stop the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project because of the Navalny case.

AThese calls very quickly found support in Kiev – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the West should revise its policy regarding the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.