Navalny Poisoning – Recording of a Conversation in а GRU Office

A parody – transcribed by Gregory Sinaisky

The main character Colonel Chepiga is “highly likely”, (as our British

partners, known for their sense of humor, like to say) a GRU officer,

who is known for “highly likely” having smeared the door of former spy

Skripal living in the English city of Salisbury with Novichok. Chepiga

“highly likely” to have acted under the name of Boshirov, “highly

likely” together with Dr. Mishkin. Along the way, in London, it is

again “highly likely” according to our British friends that they hired

one prostitute for the two of them. Chepiga and Mishkin are no less

“highly likely” to be gay and hired the prostitute to disorient the

enemy.

– I wish you good health, Comrade General, I have arrived at your

order.

– Sit down, Colonel Chepiga. There is a new task for you.

– Comrade General, I am ready to fulfill any task for the good of our

Motherland.

– Fly to Tomsk. Navalny must be poisoned there. Here is the bottle of

Novichok.

– Comrade General, I have a proposal. This Novichok didn’t work last

time, we just embarrassed ourselves. Let me, following the example of

our Saudi colleagues, take a bone saw and everything will be alright,

nothing will be found.

– No, Chepiga, there is an instruction from the highest level to use

Novichok, you know, from the highest level.

– But Comrade General, what if it doesn’t work again?

– Do you understand, Chepiga, what a *brand* is? How many recognizable

brands does America have? Apple, Coca-Cola, Nike, Facebook. And what do

we have? We have nothing but vodka. Comrade Putin has instructed us to

promote Novichok as a new brand. So that Russia will be known for both

vodka *and* Novichok. We must learn to think in a new way. The winner

in modern world will be the one with the most brands. Here is your

ticket to Tomsk. You will have one free day. The girls there are

excellent and much cheaper than in London, so you won’t have to share

with Mishkin, unless you really want to. Well, don’t blush, we are all

human. Or are you gay? Do not be offended, I was joking. I’m a little

curious, I confess. Well… I wish you success, Colonel.

Author Gregory Sinaisky lives in Zurich and writes among other subjects

about disinformation in media, military affairs, social and scientific

topics. Gregory has Ph.D. in Computer Science and CPL/IR/FI Pilot

Licence.