REVEALED: When Britain Nuked America… Twice! (VIDEO)

Although we at FRN and many (if not most) of our regular readers might not agree with Dr. Felton’s stances on a number of issues, we are posting this as a reminder that the US is neither invincible nor untouchable, even for a regional power like the UK, let alone for superpowers such as Russia or China.

Drago Bosnic

LONDON/WASHINGTON, D.C. – The story of how British Vulcan bombers successfully penetrated US air defenses in the early 1960s to conduct mock nuclear attacks on American cities. Dr. Mark Felton is a well-known British historian, the author of 22 non-fiction books, including bestsellers ‘Zero Night’ and ‘Castle of the Eagles’, both currently being developed into movies in Hollywood.

- Advertisement -

In addition to writing, Mark also appears regularly in television documentaries around the world, including on The History Channel, Netflix, National Geographic, Quest, American Heroes Channel and RMC Decouverte. His books have formed the background to several TV and radio documentaries.